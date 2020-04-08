App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Tune in to some audiobooks to calm your nerves during coronavirus lockdown

Here are some steps to get you going after you find your interest flagging.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
At a time when you are swamped with all the grim news constantly emanating from the coronavirus, you long for solitude to maintain your composure and well-being. A great way to lower stree is to tune into an audiobook streaming app. Here are some steps to get you going after you find your interest flagging. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/4

At a time when you are swamped with all the grim news about the coronavirus pandemic, you may long for some me-time to maintain your composure and well-being. A great way to lower stress and soothe your nerves is to tune in to an audiobook streaming app. Here are some steps to get you going after you find your interest flagging. (Image: News18 Creative)

Give podcast a shot or start with short audiobooks. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/4

Give podcast a shot or start with short audiobooks. (Image: News18 Creative)

Sample before purchasing. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/4

Sample before purchasing. (Image: News18 Creative)

There are endless choice of subjects, have a gripping story plugged to your ears. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/4

There are endless choices of subjects; have a gripping story plugged to your ears. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 06:52 pm

tags #Audiobooks #coronavrius #Slideshow #World News

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.