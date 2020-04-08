App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Travel in times of coronavirus: Take a virtual tour to the most world's most enchanting places

Stuck at home due to the lockdown? Take our virtual tour to the most enchanting places across the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As the world is fighting against the novel coronavirus here are some pictures of virtual tours around the world that gives an immersive experience by allowing one to take these tours without having to search for them. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/11

As the world battles the novel coronavirus and you stay locked down in your house, here are some pictures to refresh your mind and take you on a virtual tour around the world. (Image: News18 Creative)

Taj Mahal | India (Image: News18 Creative)
2/11

Taj Mahal | India (Image: News18 Creative)

The Louvre | France (Image: News18 Creative)
3/11

The Louvre | France (Image: News18 Creative)

National museum of natural history | Washington DC (Image: News18 Creative)
4/11

National museum of natural history | Washington DC (Image: News18 Creative)

The Colosseum | Italy (Image: News18 Creative)
5/11

The Colosseum | Italy (Image: News18 Creative)

Yosemite national park | U.S (Image: News18 Creative)
6/11

Yosemite national park | U.S (Image: News18 Creative)

Hawai’i volcano national park | U.S (Image: News18 Creative)
7/11

Hawai’i volcano national park | U.S (Image: News18 Creative)

Great Wall of China | China (Image: News18 Creative)
8/11

Great Wall of China | China (Image: News18 Creative)

Stonehenge | England (Image: News18 Creative)
9/11

Stonehenge | England (Image: News18 Creative)

The Pyramids of Giza | Egypt (Image: News18 Creative)
10/11

The Pyramids of Giza | Egypt (Image: News18 Creative)

Angkor Wat | Cambodia (Image: News18 Creative)
11/11

Angkor Wat | Cambodia (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 06:03 pm

tags #coronavirus #Slideshow #Virtual tour #World News

