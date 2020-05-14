App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Top-10 private relief donations for coronavirus; this Indian makes it to the list

Forbes has released a list of at least 77 billionaires who made the biggest contribution in pandemic relief.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc across the world, many businessmen among others are donating to fight against the ongoing crisis. Forbes has released a list of at least 77 billionaires who made the biggest contribution in pandemic relief. Here are the top 10 billionaires who donated the most as on April 27. (Image: Reuters)
No 10 | Lynn & Stacy Schusterman | Samson Energy | Donation: $70 million (Image: schusterman.org & Forbes)
No 9 | Michael Bloomberg | Owner & Co-founder of Bloomberg L.P. | Donation: $74.5 million (Image: Reuters)
No 8 | Michael Dell | Founder & CEO of Dell | Donation: $100 million (Image: Reuters)
No 7 | Jeff Bezos | Founder & CEO of Amazon | Donation: $100 million (Image: Reuters)
No 6 | Jeff Skoll | Founder & Chairman of Skoll Foundation | Donation: $100 million (Image: forbes.com)
No 5 | Andrew Forrest | Founder & Chairman of Fortescue Metals | Donation: $100 million (Image: Reuters)
No 4 | George Soros | Founder of Soros Fund Management | Donation: $130 million (Image: Reuters)
No 3 | Azim Premji | Chairman of Wipro | Donation: $132 million (Image: PTI)
No 2 | Bill & Melinda Gates | Founder of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation | Donation: $255 million (Image: Reuters)
No 1 | Jack Dorsey | CEO of Twitter & Square |Donation: $1000 million (Image: Reuters)
First Published on May 14, 2020 02:16 pm

tags #coronavirus #relief fund #Slideshow #World News

