In pics | Top-10 private relief donations for coronavirus; this Indian makes it to the list

Forbes has released a list of at least 77 billionaires who made the biggest contribution in pandemic relief. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 As the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc across the world, many businessmen among others are donating to fight against the ongoing crisis. Forbes has released a list of at least 77 billionaires who made the biggest contribution in pandemic relief. Here are the top 10 billionaires who donated the most as on April 27. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 No 10 | Lynn & Stacy Schusterman | Samson Energy | Donation: $70 million (Image: schusterman.org & Forbes) 3/11 No 9 | Michael Bloomberg | Owner & Co-founder of Bloomberg L.P. | Donation: $74.5 million (Image: Reuters) 4/11 No 8 | Michael Dell | Founder & CEO of Dell | Donation: $100 million (Image: Reuters) 5/11 No 7 | Jeff Bezos | Founder & CEO of Amazon | Donation: $100 million (Image: Reuters) 6/11 No 6 | Jeff Skoll | Founder & Chairman of Skoll Foundation | Donation: $100 million (Image: forbes.com) 7/11 No 5 | Andrew Forrest | Founder & Chairman of Fortescue Metals | Donation: $100 million (Image: Reuters) 8/11 No 4 | George Soros | Founder of Soros Fund Management | Donation: $130 million (Image: Reuters) 9/11 No 3 | Azim Premji | Chairman of Wipro | Donation: $132 million (Image: PTI) 10/11 No 2 | Bill & Melinda Gates | Founder of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation | Donation: $255 million (Image: Reuters) 11/11 No 1 | Jack Dorsey | CEO of Twitter & Square | Donation: $1,000 million (Image: Reuters) First Published on May 14, 2020 02:16 pm