In pics | Top 10 countries with the highest financial contribution to WHO

On April 14, US President Donald Trump suspended America’s funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO), accusing it of promoting China's 'disinformation' about the novel coronavirus outbreak, although the agency denied the allegation. To put the matter into perspective, the WHO shares a common funding model with other United Nations agencies. The funds include mandatory contributions from member countries, which are supplemented by voluntary contributions. According to the WHO, these are the top 10 countries that contribute the most finance to it as of March 31, 2020. The contribution amount is calculated on the basis of the wealth and population of the country. (Image: Reuters)