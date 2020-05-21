App
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Top 10 countries with the highest financial contribution to WHO

The WHO shares a common funding model with other United Nations agencies. The funds include mandatory contributions from member countries, which are supplemented by voluntary contributions.

Priyanka Roshan @PriyankaTanu08
On April 14, US President Donald Trump announced halting America’s funding of the World Health Organization (WHO) while a review is being conducted to assess its role in mismanaging and covering up the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. According to the WHO these are the top 10 countries who contribute the most finance to the WHO as of March 31, 2020. The assessed contribution amount is calculated relative to the wealth and population of the country. However WHO also accepts voluntary contribution from the members. (Countries’ wealth is according to the Credit Suisse 2019 global wealth report.) (Image: Reuters)
On April 14, US President Donald Trump suspended America’s funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO), accusing it of promoting China's 'disinformation' about the novel coronavirus outbreak, although the agency denied the allegation. To put the matter into perspective, the WHO shares a common funding model with other United Nations agencies. The funds include mandatory contributions from member countries, which are supplemented by voluntary contributions. According to the WHO, these are the top 10 countries that contribute the most finance to it as of March 31, 2020. The contribution amount is calculated on the basis of the wealth and population of the country. (Image: Reuters)

No 10 | Russia | Contribution: $11.5 million | Wealth: $3.05 trillion (Image: Reuters)

No 9 | Canada | Contribution: $13.1 million | Wealth: $8.57 trillion (Image: Reuters)

No 8 | Brazil | Contribution: $14.1 million | Wealth: $3.54 trillion (Image: Reuters)

No 7 | Italy | Contribution: $15.8 million | Wealth: $11.36 trillion (Image: Reuters)

No 6 | France | Contribution: $21.2 million | Wealth: $13.73 trillion (Image: Reuters)

No 5 | The United Kingdom | Contribution: $21.9 million | Wealth: $14.34 trillion (Image: Reuters)

No 4 | Germany | Contribution: $29.1 million | Wealth: $14.66 trillion (Image: PTI)

No 3 | Japan | Contribution: $41 million | Wealth: $24.99 trillion (Image: Reuters)

No 2 | China | Contribution: $57.4 million | Wealth: $63.83 trillion (Image: Reuters)

No 1 | The United States of America | Contribution: $115.8 million | Wealth: $105.99 trillion (Image: Reuters)

First Published on May 21, 2020 01:50 pm

