In pics | Top 10 airports in the world; 4 Indian airports named in the list of world's 100 best airports

Skytrax released its list of world’s 100 best airports. Singapore Changi Airport continues to lead for the eighth consecutive year. Four Indian Airports managed to take their place in the list. Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport ranked 50th, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Airport and Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport ranked 52, 68 and 72, respectively. Here are the world’s top 10 airports of 2020 on the basis of airport customers’ review. (Image: PTI)