you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 10:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Italy-based roving circus bows down to lockdown

The show must go on but the novel coronavirus has stopped the Itinerant Circus in Italy amid the lockdown. Take a look at the pictures below to see how the circus is battling against the current situation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The group sits idle in an empty field on the outskirts of Rome amid lockdown in Italy to contain the spreading of COVID-19. (Image: AP)

Acrobats, clowns and other artists are stuck here with dozens of as the coronavirus pandemic rages around the globe. (Image: AP)

No one knows when they will hear the roar of a crowd again as the country has registered more than 1,80,000 positive cases of coronavirus, killing over 24,000. (Image: AP)

Italy is considering to ease the lockdown, which was put in place more than a month ago but events involving huge audiences are not expected to comeback anytime soon. (Image: AP)

Rony Vassallo puts his head to his camel at the Rony Roller circus, parked on the outskirts of Rome, April 16, 2020. "It is strange for me to be with the lions in this silence, this darkness. I miss my audience, I miss them, I miss the big top, the applause," he said. (Image: AP)

The circus has almost 100 animals, including elephants, a hippo, zebras, llamas, horses, giraffes and camels. (Image: AP)

When the circus ran out of food, local farmers donated hay, fruit and vegetables, distributed daily by Italy’s Civil Protection Agency. (Image: AP)

Alessia Vassallo, wife of Rony, animal trainer and director of the Rony Roller circus, walks outside their mobile home parked on the outskirts of Rome.  (Image: AP)

The Italian Circus Association recently requested 10 million euros in aid from the Culture Ministry to help all the entertainment businesses that are shut because of the pandemic. (Image: AP)

This is the first time the circus has been forced to stop its performances for such a long period. (Image: AP)

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 09:53 pm

tags #coronavirus #lockdown #Slideshow #World News

