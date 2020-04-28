In Pics | Surfers back in action in New Zealand as country eases lockdown restrictions

New Zealand eased country's lockdown to level three at midnight of April 27 to restart certain sections of the economy while following social distancing rules. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 Surfers in New Zealand hit the waves at dawn and builders returned to construction sites as the nation eased a strict lockdown on April 28 amid hopeful signs of coronavirus been vanquished, for now. (Image: AP) 2/12 With the number of new cases waning, New Zealand's government loosened its lockdown, which for more than a month had closed schools, offices and most businesses, and only allowed people to leave their homes for essential work. (Image: AP) 3/12 New Zealand eased its strict lockdown restrictions to level three at midnight on April 27 to open up certain sections of the economy while following social distancing rules. (Image: AP) 4/12 Among those places to reopen were construction sites, and cafes and restaurants that sell takeaway coffees and food. (Image: AP) 5/12 People are still required to work from home if they can and maintain social distancing. (Image: AP) 6/12 New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern praised people for their incredible job to break the chain of transmission, but cautioned they needed to remain vigilant. (Image: AP) 7/12 According to the country's health authorities, they are winning the battle against the virus. Nevertheless they cautioned people not to get complacent and to maintain social distancing. (Image: AP) 8/12 Elsewhere in the world many countries are starting to ease lockdown while others are still fighting to combat the outbreak. Brazil emerging as a new hot spot for coronavirus with more than 67,000 cases registered and 4,600 deaths so far. (Image: AP) 9/12 In Australia, authorities reopened Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach to swimmers and surfers during daylight hours on April 28 while ensuring social distancing. (Image: AP) 10/12 As soon as the restrictions were lifted hundreds returned to water in Bondi beach. (Image: AP) 11/12 Region Campania allowed cafes and pizzerias to reopen for delivery from April 27, as Italy is starting to ease its lockdown after a long precautionary closure due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Image: AP) 12/12 Worldwide, the death toll topped 2,10,000 with number of people confirmed to have coronavirus risen to more than three million. Countries are following precautionary measures to stem COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Apr 28, 2020 03:43 pm