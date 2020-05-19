App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 08:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Rio animal shelter delivers pets home to help residents deal with COVID-19

The Rio animal shelter currently has around 900 animals available for adoption.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rio de Janeiro City Hall launched a pet delivery campaign to find homes for abandoned animals and also helping residents of Rio find furry friend to pass their days in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic as they are restricted to visit shelter to avoid contagion. (Image: Reuters)
1/8

Rio de Janeiro City Hall launched a pet delivery campaign to find homes for abandoned animals and also helping residents of Rio find furry friend to pass their days in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic as they are restricted to visit shelter to avoid contagion. (Image: Reuters)

A worker takes Dorothy to a car before her adoption at a shelter managed by the Rio de Janeiro City Hall. (Image: Reuters)
2/8

A worker takes Dorothy to a car before her adoption at a shelter managed by the Rio de Janeiro City Hall. (Image: Reuters)

Workers carry Sansa (L) and Dorothy to a car, at a shelter managed by the Rio de Janeiro City Hall that launched a pet delivery campaign to find homes for abandoned animals, during the COVID-19 outbreak. (Image: Reuters)
3/8

Workers carry Sansa (L) and Dorothy to a car, at a shelter managed by the Rio de Janeiro City Hall that launched a pet delivery campaign to find homes for abandoned animals, during the COVID-19 outbreak. (Image: Reuters)

Many people are expressing interest in adopting abandoned animals. The city has delivered more than 50 pets since early April. City feels that adopting a pet will help residents deal with the growing distress of increasing coronavirus outbreak. (Image: Reuters)
4/8

Many people are expressing interest in adopting abandoned animals. The city has delivered more than 50 pets since early April. City feels that adopting a pet will help residents deal with the growing distress of increasing coronavirus outbreak. (Image: Reuters)

Maria de Fatima Cordeiro Marques, who recovered from the coronavirus disease, waits for her adopted dog Sansa at the entrance of her home, as a part of a pet delivery campaign to find homes for abandoned animals managed by Rio de Janeiro City Hall during the coronavirus.(Image: Reuters)
5/8

Maria de Fatima Cordeiro Marques, who recovered from the coronavirus disease, waits for her adopted dog Sansa at the entrance of her home, as a part of a pet delivery campaign to find homes for abandoned animals managed by Rio de Janeiro City Hall during the coronavirus.(Image: Reuters)

Maria de Fatima Cordeiro Marques, who recovered from the coronavirus disease, shows her adopted dog Sansa to her neighbour's dogs after arriving home. (Image: Reuters)
6/8

Maria shows her adopted dog Sansa to her neighbour's dogs after arriving home. (Image: Reuters)

Maria reacts after carrying her adopted dog Sansa. (Image: Reuters)
7/8

Maria reacts after carrying her adopted dog Sansa. (Image: Reuters)

Workers of Rio pet delivery identify and suggest the most suitable pets. Proper vaccinations and spaying is done before delivering them. The Rio animal shelter currently has around 900 animals available for adoption. (Image: Reuters)
8/8

Workers of Rio pet delivery services identify and suggest the most suitable pets. Proper vaccinations and spaying is done before delivering them. The Rio animal shelter currently has around 900 animals available for adoption. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on May 19, 2020 08:42 pm

tags #coronavirus #lockdown #Rio de Janeiro #Slideshow #World News

