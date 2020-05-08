App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 06:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Revisiting industrial accidents in wake of Vizag gas tragedy

The world has been witness to many horror incidents like the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
On May 7, residents of Vizag woke up to a horror of chemical gas leak. Synthetic chemical styrene leaked from the LG Polymers plant killed more than 10 people and many suffered breathing problems and other health issues. Chilling scenes from Vizag streets have brought back haunting memories of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, considered to be the biggest industrial disaster in history. Here are some of the worst industrial accidents the world has seen. (Image: AP)
Fukushima Daiichi Disaster | Fukushima, Japan | March 11, 2011 | Tens of thousands of residents had to be evacuated. (Image: News18 Creative)
Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill | Gulf of Mexico, U.S. | April 20, 2010 | 11 workers lost their lives. (Image: News18 Creative)
Phillips Disaster | Pasadena, Texas, U.S. | October 23, 1989 | 23 people lost their lives. (Image: News18 Creative)
Chernobyl | Pripyat, Ukrainian SSR | April 26, 1986 | Over 56 killed. (Image: News18 Creative)
Bhopal Gas Tragedy | Bhopal, India | December 3, 1984 | Approx. 4,000 lives lost. (Image: News18 Creative)
Windscale Fire | Windscale, England | October 8, 1957. (Image: News18 Creative)
Texas City Explosion | Texas, U.S. | April 16, 1947 | 400-600 lives lost. (Image: News18 Creative)
First Published on May 8, 2020 06:56 pm

tags #industrial accidents #Slideshow #Vizag #World News

