In Pics | Remembering Apollo 13 at 50 and reliving the chain of events

Here are some pictures to remember NASA's Apollo 13 mission which came back without touching the Moon due to an explosion in one of the oxygen tanks.

1/14 Apollo 13′s astronauts never gave a thought to their mission number as they took off for the moon 50 years ago. (Image: NASA via AP)

2/14 In this April 11, 1970 photo made available by NASA, the Saturn V rocket carrying the crew of the Apollo 13 mission to the moon launches from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Image: NASA via AP)

3/14 This April 1970 photo made available by NASA shows the Earth as the Apollo 13 mission heads towards the moon. (Image: NASA via AP)

4/14 In this April 10, 1970 photo made available by NASA, Apollo 13 astronauts, from left, Fred Haise, Jack Swigert and Jim Lovell, gather for a photo on the day before launch. (Image: NASA via AP)

5/14 This April 1970 photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Jim Lovell during the Apollo 13 mission. (Image: NASA via AP)

6/14 In this April 1970 photo provided by NASA, Apollo 13 command module pilot John Swigert helps to hook up a lithium hydroxide canister in the lunar module, in an effort to get rid of carbon dioxide in the cabin as the spacecraft attempts to return to Earth. The explosion of an oxygen tank in the service module forced the three-man crew to rely on the lunar module as a "lifeboat." (Image: NASA via AP)

7/14 In this April 15, 1970 photo made available by NASA, a group of flight controllers gather around the console of Glenn S. Lunney, foreground seated, Shift 4 flight director, in the Mission Operations Control Room (MOCR) of Mission Control Center (MCC) in Houston. Their attention is drawn to a weather map of the proposed landing site in the Pacific Ocean. At this point, the Apollo 13 lunar landing mission had been canceled, and the problem-plagued Apollo 13 crew members were in trans-Earth trajectory attempting to bring their crippled spacecraft back home. (Image: NASA via AP)

8/14 This April 1970 photo made available by NASA shows the moon through a window on the lunar module as the Apollo 13 crew heads back towards the Earth. (Image: NASA via AP)

9/14 FILE - In this April 17, 1970 file photo, crowds watch a television screen in New York's Grand Central Station waiting for the safe arrival of the Apollo 13 astronauts in the Pacific Ocean. (Image: AP)

10/14 In this April 17, 1970 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Jim Lovell, inside the Apollo 13 lunar module, prepares it for jettison before returning to the command module for splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. (Image: NASA via AP)

11/14 This April 17, 1970 photo provided by NASA shows the Apollo 13 lunar module photographed from the command module just after the lunar module was jettisoned, about an hour before splashdown of the command module in the Pacific Ocean. The explosion of an oxygen tank in the service module forced the Apollo 13 crew members to rely on the lunar module as a "lifeboat." (Image: NASA via AP)

12/14 In this April 17, 1970 photo made available by NASA, the command module carrying the Apollo 13 crew parachutes to a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. (Image: NASA via AP)

13/14 In this April 17, 1970 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Jim Lovell, commander, is hoisted aboard a helicopter from the USS Iwo Jima, after splashdown of the Apollo 13 command module in the Pacific Ocean. (Image: NASA via AP)

14/14 FILE - In this May 1, 1970 file photo, confetti falls from the skyscrapers in Chicago's financial district as Apollo 13 astronauts John Swigert and Jim Lovell ride in a motorcade during a parade in their honor. (Image: AP)

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 08:36 pm