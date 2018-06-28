In pics: PM Modi’s 41 foreign trips cost a whopping Rs 355 crore; get details here

Here's how much Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign tours have cost the public exchequer. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 In just over four years since becoming Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has made foreign trips across six continents in official capacity. He has visited major countries such as China, South Korea and several smaller countries such as Fiji and Seychelles. (Image: Reuters) 2/5 Modi made five trips to the US and China, which is the highest made any country. His visits to a number of countries were for summit meetings. (Image: Reuters) 3/5 The 41 trips covering 50 countries came at a total cost of Rs 355 crore, according to a report by The New Indian Express that cites a reply by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to a Right to Information (RTI) query submitted by activist Bhimappa Gadad. (Image: Reuters) 4/5 The highest amount was spent on his nine-day tour of France, Germany and Canada between April 9 and 15, 2015. It costed the exchequer Rs 31.25 crore. The trip included key decisions such as purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft, push for ‘Make in India’ and agreements on cybersecurity and transportation. (Image: Reuters) 5/5 PM Modi’s least expensive trip was to Bhutan on June 15 and 16, 2014, which costed Rs 2.45 crore. Incidentally, it was the prime minister’s first foreign trip in official capacity. He was abroad for a cumulative 165 days, the report said. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 28, 2018 07:42 pm