In pics: PM Modi meets Shinzo Abe in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-day visit to Japan for the 13th India-Japan annual summit. It was Modi's 12th meeting with counterpart Shinzo Abe since he first visited the island nation as Prime Minister in September 2014. Before leaving for Japan, Modi hailed the country as New Delhi's most trusted partner in its economic and technological modernisation. He described the partnership between the two countries as a "winning combination". (Image: PTI)