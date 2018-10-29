In pics: PM Modi meets Shinzo Abe in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-day visit to Japan for the 13th India-Japan annual summit. Here are some highlights from the visit. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-day visit to Japan for the 13th India-Japan annual summit. It was Modi's 12th meeting with counterpart Shinzo Abe since he first visited the island nation as Prime Minister in September 2014. Before leaving for Japan, Modi hailed the country as New Delhi's most trusted partner in its economic and technological modernisation. He described the partnership between the two countries as a "winning combination". (Image: PTI) 2/7 Shinzo Abe hosted PM Modi at his holiday home in Yamanakako village in Yamanashi Prefecture. The two leaders held informal talks over lunch and a private dinner. (Image: PTI) 3/7 PM Modi presented his Japanese counterpart Abe two handcrafted stone bowls and dhurries made from rose quartz and yellow quartz stone sourced from Rajasthan. (Image: PTI) 4/7 During the first day of the annual summit, the two leaders also visited one of the largest robot making companies- FANUC. Reports suggest that at the facility Modi witnessed the assembling of a motor by a robot in 40 seconds. (Image: PTI) 5/7 After spending nearly eight hours together, the two leaders embarked on a journey to Tokyo Express Train Kaiji, in Yamanashi. (Image: PTI) 6/7 PM Modi started the second day of the summit by addressing the Indian diaspora in Tokyo. He congratulated the community for taking 'brand India' to new heights by introducing Indian food, cricket and the diverse culture to their Japanese counterparts. (Image: PTI) 7/7 PM Modi also attended a summit with top business leaders from both countries at Business Leaders Forum. He said that the input from the forum will propel India to achieve global benchmarking and urged Japanese businessmen to engage more with the country. (Image: PTI) First Published on Oct 29, 2018 08:05 pm