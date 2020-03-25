App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

In pics | Osaka Corona Hotel: Images of eerily quiet place in Japan

The Osaka Corona Hotel in western Japan has been eerily quiet and empty the past few weeks.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
A man, wearing protective mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is pictured in front of Corona Hotel in Osaka, Japan March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
1/10

A man, wearing protective mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is pictured in front of Corona Hotel in Osaka, Japan March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

An empty buffet is seen at the Osaka, Japan (Reuters)
2/10

An empty buffet is seen at the Osaka, Japan (Reuters)

A pig figurine wearing a surgical mask is displayed near the front desk of the Osaka Corona Hotel. (Reuters)
3/10

A pig figurine wearing a surgical mask is displayed near the front desk of the Osaka Corona Hotel. (Reuters)

An empty breakfast buffet is seen at the Osaka Corona Hotel.(Reuters)
4/10

An empty breakfast buffet is seen at the Osaka Corona Hotel.(Reuters)

Workers, wearing protective masks in Osaka, Japan. (Reuters)
5/10

Workers, wearing protective masks in Osaka, Japan. (Reuters)

Visitors,wearing protective masks following outbreak of COVID-19 in Kyoto, Japan (Reuters)
6/10

Visitors,wearing protective masks following outbreak of COVID-19 in Kyoto, Japan (Reuters)

A man, wearing protective masks following an outbreak of COVID-19 in Japan. (Reuters)
7/10

A man, wearing protective masks following an outbreak of COVID-19 in Japan. (Reuters)

A man, wearing protective masks following an outbreak of COVID-19 in Japan. (Reuters)
8/10

A man, wearing protective masks following an outbreak of COVID-19 in Japan. (Reuters)

A worker, wearing protective masks following an outbreak of COVID-19 in Japan. (Reuters)
9/10

A worker, wearing protective masks following an outbreak of COVID-19 in Japan. (Reuters)

A passenger, wearing protective masks following an outbreak of COVID-19 in Japan. (Reuters)
10/10

A passenger, wearing protective masks following an outbreak of COVID-19 in Japan. (Reuters)

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Japan #Olympics #World News

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.