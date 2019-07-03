In Pics | No shower for 30 days, women asked to drink from toilet: Abhorrent conditions of a migrant facility in Texas

Members of a congressional group visiting facilities in Texas said migrants were being kept in deplorable conditions. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said supervisors raised concerns for the health and safety of detainees and agents, warning that the overcrowding represented a "ticking time bomb" in Texas' Rio Grande Valley migrant facility on the southwest US border. (Image: Reuters) 2/7 The DHS watchdog warned of similar conditions at facilities in Texas with migrants held for weeks instead of days, and adults kept in cells with standing room only. Security incidents among men at these facilities included detainees clogging toilets in order to be released from cells, migrants refusing to return to cells, and special operations teams brought in to show that Border Patrol was prepared to use force. (Image: Reuters) 3/7 Migrants banged on cell windows and shouted when investigators visited. Most single adults had not had a shower despite several being held as long as a month. One photo showed a man in a cell with 88 men, that was built to hold 41, holding a message reading: "Help 40 Day(s) Here." (Image: Reuters) 4/7 Members of a Congressional group visiting facilities in Texas said migrants were being kept in deplorable conditions. The delegation had been asked to surrender its phones ahead of the tour, but Democratic US Representative Joaquin Castro smuggled a device into a Border Patrol station and took a video of women in a cramped cell. (Image: Reuters) 5/7 Some said they had been held for 50 days, some separated from children, denied showers for up to 15 days and, in some cases, medication, Castro tweeted. According to Democratic US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, women were told to drink out of a toilet. (Image: Reuters) 6/7 Trump has made a crackdown on illegal immigration a centrepiece of his domestic policy agenda and 2020 re-election bid. But his efforts to build a wall on the southern border have been blocked in Congress, and he was forced last year to backtrack after his "zero tolerance" border policy of separating migrant children from their parents provoked widespread outrage. (Image: Reuters) 7/7 A federal judge in Seattle on Tuesday blocked a Trump administration policy that would have kept thousands of asylum seekers in custody while they pursued their cases. Seen here is an overcrowded fenced area holding families at a Border Patrol Centralized Processing Center. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 3, 2019 05:30 pm