In pics | Muslims around the world celebrate Ramadan in isolation amid lockdown

Here are some pictures from around the world to show how the pandemic has changed the celebration of Ramadan among Muslims. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/14 The holy month of Ramadan began on April 25 with mosques missing worshippers’ presence after the authorities imposed restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak. (Image: AP) 2/14 Mosque once filled with the faithful are now empty as the global pandemic has changed the Ramadan celebration this year in unprecedented ways. Millions of Muslims have started the holiest month under the coronavirus lockdown or strict social restrictions. (Image: Reuters) 3/14 Earlier during Ramadan Muslims around the world use to join their families to pray together and break their fast but due to the coronavirus outbreak the large gathering for prayers and iftars are restricted. (Image: Reuters) 4/14 Boy reads Quran in Pakistan ahead of the month of Ramadan. Governments in Asian countries have asked people to perform prayers while following social distancing as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of COVID-19. (Image: AP) 5/14 On April 19, 2020, shoppers wearing face masks and gloves amid the coronavirus pandemic pass by a Ramadan display at a Carrefour supermarket in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Image: AP) 6/14 A woman walks on a street under decorations a day ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, in the Imbaba neighbourhood of Giza, April 23, 2020. Muslims around the world are trying to cherished rituals of Islam’s holiest month during the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP) 7/14 A Muslim prays during the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on April 24, 2020. Muslims across the world began marking the holy month of Ramadan under unprecedented coronavirus lockdown. (Image: AP) 8/14 An aerial view of deserted Grand Mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia April 24, 2020. (Image: Reuters) 9/14 Muslim men offer prayer on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the COVID-19, outside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, April 24, 2020. (Image: REUTERS) 10/14 Esat Sahin, Imam of the iconic Fatih Mosque, holds a prayer held without public due to the coronavirus restrictions in Istanbul, April 24, 2020, during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. (Image: AP) 11/14 People mark places in a mosque for worshippers to maintain distance during prayers ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, April 23, 2020. (Image: AP) 12/14 In this before and after photo from Sultanahmet district of Istanbul shows the difference of first day of fasting month earlier on May 6, 2019 and now on April 24, 2020 due to coronavirus. The district is left deserted as the Turkish government has banned communal eating during Ramadan as an effort to stop the outbreak. (Image: AP) 13/14 Men wearing masks practice social distancing while praying at the Tahara Mosque during the coronavirus pandemic in Marseille, at a closed door radio broadcast in southern France, April 24, 2020, during the first day of Ramadan. (Image: AP) 14/14 Muslims all around the world are trying to figure out ways to cherish rituals of Ramadan while following the rules to stop further spread of coronavirus. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Apr 25, 2020 03:14 pm