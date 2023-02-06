 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Pics | Massive earthquake rocks Turkey; death toll rises to 1300, hundreds still trapped

Reuters
Feb 06, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook Turkey followed by another strong quake which was felt in several provinces in the region, knocking down a number of buildings, according to several reports. This was the most powerful earthquake to hit Turkey since 1939 and a level-4 alert has been issued as death toll rises to 1300.

REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

People gather as rescuers search for survivors under the rubble, following an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria, on February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Rescuers carry out a girl from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building, following an earthquake, in Hama, Syria, on February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Firas Makdesi

A man carries a victim as rescuers search for survivors under the rubble, following an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria on February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi