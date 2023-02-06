In Pics | Massive earthquake rocks Turkey; death toll rises to 1300, hundreds still trapped

People gather as rescuers search for survivors under the rubble, following an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria, on February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Rescuers carry out a girl from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building, following an earthquake, in Hama, Syria, on February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Firas Makdesi

A man carries a victim as rescuers search for survivors under the rubble, following an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria on February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man carries a victim as rescuers search for survivors under the rubble, following an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria on February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A rescuer carries an injured child away from the rubble of a building following an earthquake in rebel-held Azaz, Syria on February 6, 2023 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS People search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar.

