In Pics | Massive earthquake rocks Turkey; death toll rises to 1300, hundreds still trapped

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook Turkey followed by another strong quake which was felt in several provinces in the region, knocking down a number of buildings, according to several reports. This was the most powerful earthquake to hit Turkey since 1939 and a level-4 alert has been issued as death toll rises to 1300.
People gather as rescuers search for survivors under the rubble, following an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria, on February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rescuers carry out a girl from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building, following an earthquake, in Hama, Syria, on February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Firas Makdesi
A man carries a victim as rescuers search for survivors under the rubble, following an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria on February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People carry a victim as rescuers search for survivors under the rubble, following an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria on February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People gather as rescuers search for survivors under the rubble, following an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria on February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rescuer carries an injured child away from the rubble of a building following an earthquake in rebel-held Azaz, Syria on February 6, 2023 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS
People search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar.