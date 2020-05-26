In pics | Masks on statues spread awareness in coronavirus outbreak

Famous statues from around the world are wearing mask to make people aware to urge them to wear mask and practice measures to curb the outbreak. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Many countries have eased lockdown restrictions to revive the economy while the world is still battling the novel coronavirus outbreak as the number of cases are increasing every day. Authorities are enforcing precautionary measures to combat the spread of virus and spreading awareness to wear masks and follow social distancing norms. Famous statues from around the world are wearing masks to make people aware of the importance of wearing masks and practising measures to curb the outbreak. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Statues of the Monumento das Bandeiras are seen with face masks during the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on May 12. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Face masks are seen on statues of Buddha at a monastery following the coronavirus disease outbreak in Pathum Thani, Thailand, on May 8. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 A man walks past a statue of Neptune wearing a protective face mask with the words "Thanks to doctors" amid the coronavirus outbreak in Lviv, Ukraine, on May 3. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Golden Statues at the Trocadero square near the Eiffel tower wear protective masks in Paris, France, on May 2. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 The statue of Mahatma Gandhi wears a protective mask on the first day of mandatory use of masks in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil amid the COVID-19 outbreak on April 23. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 A man runs near the statue of Bellini, the captain of Brazil's national team during the 1958 World Cup, with a protective mask on the first day of mandatory use of masks in the city of Rio de Janeiro at the Maracana stadium, Brazil, April 23. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 The Greyfriars Bobby statue is pictured wearing a mask as the spread of COVID-19 continues in Edinburgh, Scotland, on March 23. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Christ the Redeemer statue, made from sand, is seen wearing a protective mask at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 9. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 A general view of statues with protective masks outside of the Hyatt Regency, the host hotel for UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. (Image: Reuters - Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports) First Published on May 26, 2020 07:28 am