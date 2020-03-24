App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 11:30 AM IST | Source: Reuters

In pics | Lockdown in France: Coronavirus pandemic rewrites the teaching playbook

As she swaps the whiteboard for a webcam, the pandemic sweeping Europe is forcing Detemple, who teaches at the International Bilingual School (EIB), to rethink how she holds her classes

Reuters
Carole Detemple, English teacher at the International Bilingual School (EIB), gives English online lessons from her home in Montrouge near Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in France. (Picture courtesy: Reuters)
1/6

Carole Detemple, English teacher at the International Bilingual School (EIB), gives English online lessons from her home in Montrouge near Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in France. (Picture courtesy: Reuters)

A deserted classroom is seen at the International Bilingual School (EIB) in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus spread in France. (Picture courtesy: Reuters)
2/6

A deserted classroom is seen at the International Bilingual School (EIB) in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus spread in France. (Picture courtesy: Reuters)

Susana Lorenzo, Spanish teacher at the International Bilingual School (EIB), gives Spanish online lessons from her home in Paris. (Picture courtesy: Reuters)
3/6

Susana Lorenzo, Spanish teacher at the International Bilingual School (EIB), gives Spanish online lessons from her home in Paris. (Picture courtesy: Reuters)

Anais, a student at the International Bilingual School (EIB), attends her online lessons in her bedroom in Paris. (Picture courtesy: Reuters)
4/6

Anais, a student at the International Bilingual School (EIB), attends her online lessons in her bedroom in Paris. (Picture courtesy: Reuters)

Valentine, a student at the International Bilingual School (EIB), attends her online lessons in her bedroom in Paris. (Picture courtesy: Reuters)
5/6

Valentine, a student at the International Bilingual School (EIB), attends her online lessons in her bedroom in Paris. (Picture courtesy: Reuters)

Lise, a student at the International Bilingual School (EIB), attends her online lessons in her bedroom in Paris. (Image courtesy: Reuters)
6/6

Lise, a student at the International Bilingual School (EIB), attends her online lessons in her bedroom in Paris. (Image courtesy: Reuters)

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 11:29 am

#coronavirus #Covid-19 #France #World News

