In pics | Last supermoon in 2020: Stunning views from around the world

Here are the spectacular pictures of Super Flower Moon from around the world to amuse you. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 The world witnessed the last supermoon of 2020, also known as Flower Moon, on May 7. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), this is called a Super Flower Moon because this is the time when flowers grow in abundance in the Northern Hemisphere. If you missed it, here are the spectacular pictures of the Super Flower Moon to amuse you. (Image: AP) 2/10 The full moon rises above the Statue of Liberty, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey, US, on May 7, 2020. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 The supermoon or Flower Moon, rises above the Camlica Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 7, 2020. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 The full moon, also known as the supermoon or Flower Moon, rises over the building of the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi, India, on May 7, 2020. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 A ranger's tower is silhouetted over a supermoon near Ruhama in south Israel May 7, 2020. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 The Super Flower Moon rises next to Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on May 7, 2020. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 The Super Flower Moon rises over a mosque minaret on the 14th day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Amman, Jordan on May 7, 2020. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 The Super Flower Moon rises over a fountain in New Delhi, India, on May 7, 2020. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 The full moon is seen above Tower Bridge, London, Britain, on May 7, 2020. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, rises above the Kathmandu Valley, Nepal on May 7, 2020. (Image: Reuters) First Published on May 8, 2020 01:43 pm