In Pics | In shadow of coronavirus, China gears up to celebrate Lunar New Year

Coronavirus has sickened hundreds and spread to other cities and countries in the Lunar New Year travel rush

1/10 Giant panda cubs play with decorations during an event to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year of Rat, at Shenshuping panda base in Wolong, Sichuan province. This year, it's the Chinese Year of the Rat, because, according to Chinese traditions, rat is the first of all zodiac animals. In Chinese culture, rats were seen as a sign of wealth and surplus. Because of their reproduction rate, married couples also prayed to them for children (Image: Reuters) 2/10 A man wears a face mask as he shops for decorations for the upcoming Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rat, at a market in Fuyang in central China's Anhui Province. China closed off a city of more than 11 million people Thursday in an unprecedented effort to try to contain a deadly new viral illness that has sickened hundreds and spread to other cities and countries in the Lunar New Year travel rush. (Image: Associated Press) 3/10 Elsewhere in the world, celebrations are in full swing. In this picture, for instance, Chinese Wudang wushu group members perform a traditional Kung Fu show to celebrate the Chinese spring festival at the Royal Cultural Centre in Amman, Jordan. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 People are seen by an installation with Chinese characters reading, "Welcome Home", at the Zhengzhou Railway Station during the Spring Festival travel rush ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Henan province, China. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Folk artists dressed up in costumes perform during a Spring Festival celebration to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year in Dunhuang, Gansu province, China. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 A Chinese tourist wears a mask as she arrives at Suvarnabhumi Airport during a welcome ceremony of Chinese Lunar New Year travellers in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 A staff member hangs decoration for a lantern arch at a park ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Beijing, China. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 A worker checks lightbulbs in Chinese lanterns ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations on January 25 at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Visitors are seen next to a light installation during a light show ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Handan, Hebei province, China. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 People wave Chinese national flags as they gather for a flag-raising ceremony to mark the New Year at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 23, 2020 08:23 pm