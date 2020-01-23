In Pics | In shadow of coronavirus, China gears up to celebrate Lunar New Year

Giant panda cubs play with decorations during an event to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year of Rat, at Shenshuping panda base in Wolong, Sichuan province. This year, it's the Chinese Year of the Rat, because, according to Chinese traditions, rat is the first of all zodiac animals. In Chinese culture, rats were seen as a sign of wealth and surplus. Because of their reproduction rate, married couples also prayed to them for children (Image: Reuters)