In pics | How coronavirus has disrupted lives of fishermen in Italy

A look at the pictures below to know how coronavirus has toppled the life of fishermen. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 On March 9, 2020, the government in Italy imposed a nationwide lockdown, restricting the movement of people amid the coronavirus outbreak. The virus has affected over 130,000 people killing over 16,000 in the country so far. (Image: Reuters) 2/12 Like many others, the unprecedented lockdown has left Italy's fishermen also in the lurch. While they still go to sea at night, but the frequency has reduced in recent weeks as demand is much lower. (Image: AP) 3/12 As a result, they are barely covering their expenses. (Image: AP) 4/12 Before the lockdown, people would stroll along the wharf of this town near Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport and it would be buzzing with activity. (Image: AP) 5/12 Now, with the lockdown restricting people's movement, the place wears a deserted look. (Image: AP) 6/12 Before the lockdown, fisherman used to go out to sea five nights a week. That is now down to three nights because the cooperative has suffered a 30-40 percent fall in demand. (Image: AP) 7/12 Going to sea three times a week is not enough to make a profit and the earnings hardly cover the boat maintenance costs and fisherman’s salaries. (Image: AP) 8/12 While supermarkets and fish shops can participate in the auctions, restaurants are closed during the lockdown, leading to lower demand for their catch. (Image: AP) 9/12 Fishermen are seen wearing protective masks to unload a boat at Fiumicino fishing port, on the outskirts of Rome, to stop COVID-19 spread. (Image: AP) 10/12 Workers follow safety measures, wearing protective masks while carrying crates of fish to the Silver Fish wholesale auction house at Fiumicino fishing port. (Image: AP) 11/12 Buyers too maintain a safe distance and wear protective masks during an auction in a wholesale fish market. (Image: AP) 12/12 A television screen set up outside the auction house keeps buyers apart in keeping with government-ordered social-distancing measures. (Image: AP) First Published on Apr 7, 2020 06:00 pm