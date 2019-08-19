In Pics | Hong Kong protesters rally for 11th consecutive weekend, demand political reforms

Striking images from Hong Kong where protesters are demanding more democratic liberties and political reforms Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Pro-democracy protesters shield themselves with umbrellas in tear gas as they clash with police in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China. For about three months, Hongkongers have been protesting against a law which proposed extradition of people from the city to mainland People’s Republic of China. (This picture was taken on July 28) (Image: Reuters) 2/10 The resistance has taken the form of protests demanding more democratic liberties. In this picture: Anti-extradition bill protesters are marching demanding democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China on August 18, 2019. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 An anti-extradition bill protester helps his girlfriend adjust a gas mask during a march in Hong Kong on August 18. This was the 11th consecutive weekend of protest. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Protesters attend a rally in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park demanding political reforms in the special administrative region. According to reports, an estimated 1.7 million people -- a quarter of the population -- defied police orders to stage the peaceful march after a rally in a downtown park. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Demonstrators gather near a replica of the ‘Goddess of Democracy’ statue wearing a hard hat, gas mask, handcuffs and covered in a red liquid in Hong Kong. Goddess of Democracy was a 10-metre-tall statue created during Beijing’s Tiananmen Square protests of 1989. (Image: AP) 6/10 Protesters attend a rally at Victoria Park in Hong Kong on August 18, 2019. Heavy rain lashed tens of thousands of umbrella-toting protesters as they marched from a packed park and filled a major road in Hong Kong. Mass pro-democracy demonstrations have become a regular weekend activity over the summer. (Image: AP) 7/10 Thousands of people streamed into a park in central Hong Kong for a peaceful demonstration for democracy in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (Image: AP) 8/10 Chinese paramilitary officers and vehicles are seen at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre in Shenzhen near the border with Hong Kong, China on August 17, 2019. Armed police have been holding anti-riot drills since they assembled there. The drills have been seen as a warning to Hong Kong protesters. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Police officers stand guard outside Mong Kok police station during the "Reclaim Hung Hom and To Kwa Wan, Restore Tranquillity to Our Homeland" demonstration against the extradition bill. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 People hold Chinese and Hong Kong flags at the pro-China "Safeguard Hong Kong" rally at Tamar Park to voice support for the police in Hong Kong on August 17, 2019. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 19, 2019 04:49 pm