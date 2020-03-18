In pics | Here's how Coronavirus has affected life around the world

Pictures to look at the ongoing situation around the world and how people are tackling the novel coronavirus. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/16 As World Health Organisation designated COVID-19 a pandemic, the deadly coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, infecting over 1,90,000 people and killing more than 7,900 worldwide. Here are few pictures to look at the ongoing situation around the world and how people are tackling the novel coronavirus. (Image: Reuters) 2/16 Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with G7 leaders during a teleconference while under self-isolation after his wife Sophie Gregoire tested positive for novel coronavirus. (Image: Reuters) 3/16 Judie Shape, 81, who tested positive for coronavirus, holds up some art supplies as her daughter Lori Spencer and husband Michael Spencer visit outside her room at Care Center of Kirkland. (Image: Reuters) 4/16 A woman places an Italian flag that reads "everything will be alright" on her apartment balcony as part of a flashmob organised to raise morale during Italy's coronavirus crisis, in Milan. (Image: Reuters) 5/16 A robot, developed by a start-up firm Asimov Robotics, distributes face masks and sanitizers and provides information about precautions after it was launched to spread awareness about the coronavirus, in Kochi, India. (Image: Reuters) 6/16 Foreigners wearing masks sleep outside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Paranaque, Metro Manila, amid fears of COVID-19 spreading in Philippines. (Image: Reuters) 7/16 Municipal workers clean a sidewalk after Ecuador's government restricted travel within the country and declared a nighttime curfew as a response to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (Image: Reuters) 8/16 A woman looks at empty shelves at a supermarket in Guatemala City, Guatemala. (Image: Reuters) 9/16 Peruvian soldiers stand at the border between Peru and Bolivia after Peru's government's announcement of the border closure in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (Image: Reuters) 10/16 Medical workers in protective suits push an isolation stretcher in front of the Columbus Clinic, where patients suffering from coronavirus were moved from Spallanzani Hospital, in Rome, Italy. (Image: Reuters) 11/16 South Korean soldiers spray disinfectants inside an apartment complex which is under cohort isolation after mass infection of COVID-19 reported in Daegu, South Korea. (Image: Reuters) 12/16 Jordanian army members stand guard outside a hotel that was transformed into a quarantine station amid concerns over the coronavirus in Amman, Jordan. (Image: Reuters) 13/16 A man looks at an information board at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang displaying cancelled flights after Malaysia’s government closed its borders due to the spread of the coronavirus. (Image: Reuters) 14/16 Police officers wearing protective face masks check drivers' documents at a checkpoint after Honduras' government imposed a nationwide curfew for the seven-day period as part of the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Image: Reuters) 15/16 Members of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) patrol during partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus disease outbreak in Madrid, Spain. (Image: Reuters) 16/16 Members of a Servpro cleanup crew wearing hazardous material suits prepare to enter Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home at the epicenter of one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks in the United States. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Mar 18, 2020 02:10 pm