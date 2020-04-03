In pics | From coronavirus-shaped helmets to dolls: Check out unique ways law enforcers are using to spread awareness

The police are using unique ways to tackle the troublemakers who carelessly break social distancing rules by venturing out for no reason. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 The world is busy battling the coronavirus crisis and health departments across the globe are striving to make people adhere to the dos and don'ts. But it's not just doctors, the local police are also playing their part in spreading awareness. Here are some fun ways they are adopting to stop people from venturing out unnecessarily. (Image: Getty Images) 2/5 Police officers in a market area in Chennai, India wearing funny coronavirus-shaped helmets and holding out shields to urge people to maintain safe distance to curb the spread of the disease. (Image: Reuters) 3/5 Corona dolls are seen on the streets of Bolivia to make people aware of dos and don’ts during the pandemic. Bolivian interim President Jeanine Anez announced a complete quarantine effective from Sunday to contain the spread of the virus. (Image: Getty Images) 4/5 A coronavirus-shaped burger is being served at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam to lighten customers' mood amid the crisis. (Image: Reuters) 5/5 An Indian police officer rides a horse covered with coronavirus-themed paintings as he makes announcements requesting people to follow distancing and healthy habits during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19. (Image: Getty Images) First Published on Apr 3, 2020 06:46 pm