App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | From coronavirus-shaped helmets to dolls: Check out unique ways law enforcers are using to spread awareness

The police are using unique ways to tackle the troublemakers who carelessly break social distancing rules by venturing out for no reason.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As the world fights with novel coronavirus, health departments all over the world are trying to combat the outbreak. But it is just not doctors, the police department is also making efforts to safeguard people and spread awareness about the pandemic. Here are some funny ways people are adopting while spreading awareness about COVID-19, urging people to stay home. (Image: Getty Images)
1/5

The world is busy battling the coronavirus crisis and health departments across the globe are striving to make people adhere to the dos and don'ts. But it's not just doctors, the local police are also playing their part in spreading awareness. Here are some fun ways they are adopting to stop people from venturing out unnecessarily. (Image: Getty Images)

A police officer wearing a helmet and holding shields depicting coronavirus walks in a market area in Chennai, India, to advice people to maintain safe distance to slow the spreading of outbreak. (Image: Reuters)
2/5

Police officers in a market area in Chennai, India wearing funny coronavirus-shaped helmets and holding out shields to urge people to maintain safe distance to curb the spread of the disease. (Image: Reuters)

Corona dolls seen at the streets of Bolivia to make people aware of do’s and don’ts during coronavirus pandemic, after Bolivian interim President Jeanine Anez announced a complete quarantine to come into effect from Sunday in a bid to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Image: Getty Images)
3/5

Corona dolls are seen on the streets of Bolivia to make people aware of dos and don’ts during the pandemic. Bolivian interim President Jeanine Anez announced a complete quarantine effective from Sunday to contain the spread of the virus. (Image: Getty Images)

A burger shaped as coronavirus is seen at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam to offer some light relief to the current crisis. (Image: Reuters)
4/5

A coronavirus-shaped burger is being served at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam to lighten customers' mood amid the crisis. (Image: Reuters)

An Indian police officer rides a horse covered with coronavirus-themed paintings as he speaks to the public during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown against the COVID-19. (Image: Getty Images)
5/5

An Indian police officer rides a horse covered with coronavirus-themed paintings as he makes announcements requesting people to follow distancing and healthy habits during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19. (Image: Getty Images)

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 06:46 pm

tags #coronavirus outbreak #Coronavirus pandemic #COVID19 #Slideshow #World News

most popular

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.