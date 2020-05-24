In Pics | Food insecurity threatening millions of people amid coronavirus crisis

Even as the world battles the novel coronavirus pandemic, it continue to face food shortage. This is threatening millions of lives. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 While the world battles the novel coronavirus pandemic, another emergency is lurking and threatening millions of people across the globe — food insecurity. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/7 Looming crisis. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/7 Food insecurity can be caused by a number of factors. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/7 Acutely food-insecure people in crisis or worse by region. (Image: News18 Creative) 5/7 Acutely food-insecure people in crisis or worse by country. (Image: News18 Creative) 6/7 A continent in crisis. (Image: News18 Creative) 7/7 The Asia and Middle East story. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on May 24, 2020 04:19 pm