App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Food insecurity threatening millions of people amid coronavirus crisis

Even as the world battles the novel coronavirus pandemic, it continue to face food shortage. This is threatening millions of lives.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
While the world battles the novel coronavirus pandemic, another emergency is lurking and threatening millions of people across the globe — food insecurity. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/7

While the world battles the novel coronavirus pandemic, another emergency is lurking and threatening millions of people across the globe — food insecurity. (Image: News18 Creative)

Looming crisis. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/7

Looming crisis. (Image: News18 Creative)

Food insecurity can be caused by a number of factors. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/7

Food insecurity can be caused by a number of factors. (Image: News18 Creative)

Acutely food-insecure people in crisis or worse by region. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/7

Acutely food-insecure people in crisis or worse by region. (Image: News18 Creative)

Acutely food-insecure people in crisis or worse by country. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/7

Acutely food-insecure people in crisis or worse by country. (Image: News18 Creative)

A continent in crisis. (Image: News18 Creative)
6/7

A continent in crisis. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Asia and Middle East story. (Image: News18 Creative)
7/7

The Asia and Middle East story. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on May 24, 2020 04:19 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #food crisis #Slideshow #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Hyundai's three employees at Chennai plant test positive for COVID-19

Hyundai's three employees at Chennai plant test positive for COVID-19

Amid coronavirus uncertainty, heathcare network offers universal cover for RuPay, UPI users

Amid coronavirus uncertainty, heathcare network offers universal cover for RuPay, UPI users

Worse than a dungeon: Gujarat HC raps state govt over condition of COVID-19 hospital

Worse than a dungeon: Gujarat HC raps state govt over condition of COVID-19 hospital

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.