App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics: Flying taxi, electric aircraft and New Generation Fighter showcased at Paris Air Show

Here are photos of various aircraft models displayed at the 53rd International Paris Air Show.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France ended on June 23. Here’s an aerial view of the show. Aviation elite of the world had gathering amid safety concerns after two crashes of the Boeing 737 Max. (Image: Reuters)
1/7

The 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France ended on June 23. Pictured: An aerial view of the show. Aviation elite of the world had gathered at the air show, especially over safety concerns after two Boeing 737 Max airplanes crashed in the recent past. (Image: Reuters)
Israeli Eviation Alice electric aircraft positioned on static display. (Image: Reuters)
2/7

Israeli startup Eviation Alice showcased its electric aircraft (pictured above) at the airshow. (Image: Reuters)
An Airbus A330 NEO performs at the air show. The French aviation giant also launched the A321XLR, which the company claims is the longest range single-aisle airliner. (Image: Reuters)
3/7

Airbus A330 NEO performs at the air show. The French aviation giant also launched the A321XLR, which the company claims is the longest range single-aisle airliner. (Image: Reuters)
Vahana, an experimental flying taxi by Airbus, is seen on static display. Airbus wants the aircraft to be used by everyday commuters as a cost-comparable alternative short-range urban transportation like cars or trains. (Image: Reuters)
4/7

Vahana, an experimental flying taxi by Airbus is seen on display. Airbus wants the aircraft to be used by commuters as a cost-comparable alternative short-range urban transportation like cars or trains. (Image: Reuters)
Chief Development Officer of Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation Alex Bellamy poses in front of a SpaceJet M100 aircraft. (Image: Reuters)
5/7

Chief Development Officer of Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation Alex Bellamy poses in front of a SpaceJet M100 aircraft. (Image: Reuters)
French President Emmanuel Macron, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation Eric Trappier and CEO of Airbus Defence and Space Dirk Hoke, attend the unveiling of the French-German-Spanish New Generation Fighter (NGF) model. (Image: Reuters)
6/7

French President Emmanuel Macron, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation Eric Trappier and CEO of Airbus Defence and Space Dirk Hoke, attend the unveiling of the French-German-Spanish New Generation Fighter (NGF) model. (Image: Reuters)
A Dassault Rafale fighter jet performs its demonstration flight. (Image: AP)
7/7

A Dassault Rafale fighter jet performs its demonstration flight. (Image: AP)
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 04:12 pm

tags #Airbus #aviation #Business #Current Affairs #Paris Air Show #Slideshow #World News

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.