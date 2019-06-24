In pics: Flying taxi, electric aircraft and New Generation Fighter showcased at Paris Air Show

Here are photos of various aircraft models displayed at the 53rd International Paris Air Show. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 The 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France ended on June 23. Pictured: An aerial view of the show. Aviation elite of the world had gathered at the air show, especially over safety concerns after two Boeing 737 Max airplanes crashed in the recent past. (Image: Reuters) 2/7 Israeli startup Eviation Alice showcased its electric aircraft (pictured above) at the airshow. (Image: Reuters) 3/7 Airbus A330 NEO performs at the air show. The French aviation giant also launched the A321XLR, which the company claims is the longest range single-aisle airliner. (Image: Reuters) 4/7 Vahana, an experimental flying taxi by Airbus is seen on display. Airbus wants the aircraft to be used by commuters as a cost-comparable alternative short-range urban transportation like cars or trains. (Image: Reuters) 5/7 Chief Development Officer of Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation Alex Bellamy poses in front of a SpaceJet M100 aircraft. (Image: Reuters) 6/7 French President Emmanuel Macron, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation Eric Trappier and CEO of Airbus Defence and Space Dirk Hoke, attend the unveiling of the French-German-Spanish New Generation Fighter (NGF) model. (Image: Reuters) 7/7 A Dassault Rafale fighter jet performs its demonstration flight. (Image: AP) First Published on Jun 24, 2019 04:12 pm