In Pics: Fire ravages 850-year-old Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris

The Notre-Dame Cathedral's construction began in 1163

1/7 The Notre Dame Cathedral's construction began in 1163. Located in Paris, the cathedral is an important example of French Gothic architecture.

2/7 A fire broke out in the cathedral on April 15 when renovation was being carried out.

3/7 The spire of the 850-year-old cathedral was completely destroyed in the fire.

4/7 More than 500 firefighters worked for nearly four hours to douse the flames.

5/7 The cathedral got nearly 13 million tourists a year which is more than the Eiffel Tower.

6/7 A woman prays next to Notre Dame Cathedral after it suffered heavy damage.

7/7 French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte outside the cathedral. Macron called the incident a 'terrible tragedy'.

First Published on Apr 16, 2019 01:40 pm