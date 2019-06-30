App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Trump becomes first US Prez to set foot in North Korea during meeting with Kim Jong Un

The two leaders are said to have met in a surprise meeting at the Demilitarised Zone, that separates North and South Korea

Moneycontrol News
US President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), South Korea on  June 30, 2019. (Image: AP)
1/5

US President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), South Korea on  June 30, 2019. (Image: AP)
The two leaders are said to have met in a surprise meeting at the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), that separates North and South Korea. (Image: Reuters)
2/5

The two leaders are said to have met in a surprise meeting at the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), that separates North and South Korea. (Image: Reuters)

The two leaders met after a tweet from US President Donald Trump inviting the North Korean leader, in what seemed to be an impromptu gesture. (Image: Reuters)
3/5

The two leaders met after a tweet from US President Donald Trump inviting the North Korean leader, in what seemed to be an impromptu gesture. (Image: Reuters)

They shook hands at the demarcation line, before Trump stepped over the line and walked ten steps, becoming the first sitting US President to set foot in North Korea. (Image: Reuters)
4/5

They shook hands at the demarcation line, before Trump stepped over the line and walked ten steps, becoming the first sitting US President to set foot in North Korea. (Image: Reuters)
South Korean people watch a live broadcast on a meeting between Kim Jong Un and Trump at the truce village of Panmunjom inside DMZ in South Korea on June 30, 2019. (Image: Reuters)
5/5

South Korean people watch a live broadcast on a meeting between Kim Jong Un and Trump at the truce village of Panmunjom inside DMZ in South Korea on June 30, 2019. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jun 30, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Kim Jong Un #North Korea #Slideshow #South Korea #United States #World News

