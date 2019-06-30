In Pics | Trump becomes first US Prez to set foot in North Korea during meeting with Kim Jong Un

The two leaders are said to have met in a surprise meeting at the Demilitarised Zone, that separates North and South Korea Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 US President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), South Korea on June 30, 2019. (Image: AP) 2/5 The two leaders are said to have met in a surprise meeting at the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), that separates North and South Korea. (Image: Reuters) 3/5 The two leaders met after a tweet from US President Donald Trump inviting the North Korean leader, in what seemed to be an impromptu gesture. (Image: Reuters) 4/5 They shook hands at the demarcation line, before Trump stepped over the line and walked ten steps, becoming the first sitting US President to set foot in North Korea. (Image: Reuters) 5/5 South Korean people watch a live broadcast on a meeting between Kim Jong Un and Trump at the truce village of Panmunjom inside DMZ in South Korea on June 30, 2019. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 30, 2019 02:05 pm