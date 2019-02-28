In Pics | Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un meet at the Hanoi Summit

Here is a glimpse of the second Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 The train which transported North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un to Vietnam leaves Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un and first vice department director of the ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, arrives at the Dong Dang railway station. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 US President Donald Trump arrives at Noi Bai Airport for the US-DPRK summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Donald Trump waves a Vietnamese flag as he is greeted by students during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the Office of Government Hall in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks with US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink as he arrives at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 A man walks while holding a painting of Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands before their one-on-one chat during the second US-North Korea summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Vietnamese children wave flags of Vietnam and US before the arrival of Donald Trump at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump talk in the garden of the Metropole hotel during the second North Korea-US summit in Hanoi. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Feb 28, 2019 06:59 pm