you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un meet at the Hanoi Summit

Here is a glimpse of the second Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)
1/10

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)
The train which transported North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un to Vietnam leaves Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)
2/10

The train which transported North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un to Vietnam leaves Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and first vice department director of the ruling Workers Partys Central Committee, arrives at the Dong Dang railway station. (Image: Reuters)
3/10

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un and first vice department director of the ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, arrives at the Dong Dang railway station. (Image: Reuters)
US President Donald Trump arrives at Noi Bai Airport for the US-DPRK summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)
4/10

US President Donald Trump arrives at Noi Bai Airport for the US-DPRK summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)
Donald Trump waves a Vietnamese flag as he is greeted by students during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the Office of Government Hall in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)
5/10

Donald Trump waves a Vietnamese flag as he is greeted by students during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the Office of Government Hall in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks with US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink as he arrives at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. (Image: Reuters)
6/10

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks with US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink as he arrives at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. (Image: Reuters)
A man walks while holding a painting of Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
7/10

A man walks while holding a painting of Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands before their one-on-one chat during the second US-North Korea summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi. (Image: Reuters)
8/10

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands before their one-on-one chat during the second US-North Korea summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi. (Image: Reuters)
Vietnamese children wave flags of Vietnam and US before the arrival of Donald Trump at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. (Image: Reuters)
9/10

Vietnamese children wave flags of Vietnam and US before the arrival of Donald Trump at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. (Image: Reuters)
Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump talk in the garden of the Metropole hotel during the second North Korea-US summit in Hanoi. (Image: Reuters)
10/10

Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump talk in the garden of the Metropole hotel during the second North Korea-US summit in Hanoi. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 06:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Kim Jong Un #North Korea #Slideshow #World News

