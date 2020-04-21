App
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Creative masks to stave off COVID-19 threat

With masks becoming an important accessory for human beings post-coronavirus outbreak, a look at how people are using their creativity to make them more appealing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In order to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, some countries have made it mandatory to wear masks. Following the rules and being in fashion, many are making innovative face masks. Here's a look at some of them. (Image: Reuters)
No 1| Creative face mask. (Image: News18 Creative)
No 2| Creative face mask. (Image: News18 Creative)
No 3| Creative face mask. (Image: News18 Creative)
No 4| Creative face mask. (Image: News18 Creative)
No 5| Creative face mask. (Image: News18 Creative)
No 6| Creative face mask. (Image: News18 Creative)
No 7| Creative face mask. (Image: News18 Creative)
No 8| Creative face mask. (Image: News18 Creative)
No 9| Creative face mask. (Image: News18 Creative)
No 10| Creative face mask. (Image: News18 Creative)
tags #coronavirus #masks #Slideshow #World News

