In pics | COVID-19 relief package comparison: India versus China, US and others

On May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a mega Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to help the country’s economy tide over the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The package, estimated to be around 10 percent of India’s GDP, is the fifth-most substantial in the world as per the data by Ceyhun Elgin, an economics professor at Columbia University. Here is the list of top 10 countries based on the stimulus package announced to help revive the economy, as on May 10. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)