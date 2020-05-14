App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 08:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | COVID-19 relief package comparison: India versus China, US and others

The Rs 20 lakh crore package includes Rs 1.7 lakh crore package of free foodgrains to poor and cash to poor women and elderly, announced in March as well as the RBI’s liquidity measures and interests rate cuts. (GDP figures of the country as per Statista 2019 data)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
On May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a mega Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to help the country’s economy tide over the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The package, estimated to be around 10 percent of India’s GDP, is the fifth-most substantial in the world as per the data by Ceyhun Elgin, an economics professor at Columbia University. Here is the list of top 10 countries based on the stimulus package announced to help revive the economy, as on May 10. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)
On May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a mega Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to help the country’s economy tide over the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The package, estimated to be around 10 percent of India’s GDP, is the fifth-most substantial in the world as per the data by Ceyhun Elgin, an economics professor at Columbia University. Here is the list of top 10 countries based on the stimulus package announced to help revive the economy, as on May 10. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

No 1 | Japan | Stimulus package as a share of GDP: 21.1 percent | Total number of COVID cases: 15,968 | Total deaths: 657. (Image: Reuters)
No 1 | Japan | Stimulus package as a share of GDP: 21.1 percent | GDP 2019: $5,154.48 billion | Total number of COVID cases: 15,968 | Total deaths: 657. (Image: Reuters)

No 2 | United States | Stimulus package as a share of GDP: 13 percent | Total number of COVID cases: 14,08,636 | Total deaths: 83,425 (Image: Reuters)
No 2 | United States | Stimulus package as a share of GDP: 13 percent | GDP 2019: $21,439.45 billion | Total number of COVID cases: 14,08,636 | Total deaths: 83,425 (Image: Reuters)

No 3 | Sweden | Stimulus package as a share of GDP: 12 percent | Total number of COVID cases: 27,272 | Total deaths: 3,313 (Image: Reuters)
No 3 | Sweden | Stimulus package as a share of GDP: 12 percent | GDP 2019: $575 billion | Total number of COVID cases: 27,272 | Total deaths: 3,313 (Image: Reuters)

No 4 | Germany | Stimulus package as a share of GDP: 10.7 percent | Total number of COVID cases: 1,73,273 | Total deaths: 7,754 (Image: Reuters)
No 4 | Germany | Stimulus package as a share of GDP: 10.7 percent | GDP 2019: $3,863.34 billion | Total number of COVID cases: 1,73,273 | Total deaths: 7,754 (Image: Reuters)

No 5 | India | Stimulus package as a share of GDP: Almost 10 percent | Total number of COVID cases: 74,925 | Total deaths: 2,436 (Image: Reuters)
No 5 | India | Stimulus package as a share of GDP: Almost 10 percent | GDP 2019: $2,935.57 billion | Total number of COVID cases: 74,925 | Total deaths: 2,436 (Image: Reuters)

No 6 | France | Stimulus package as a share of GDP: 9.3 percent | Total number of COVID cases: 1,78,225 | Total deaths: 26,991 (Image: Reuters)
No 6 | France | Stimulus package as a share of GDP: 9.3 percent | GDP 2019: $2,707.07 billion | Total number of COVID cases: 1,78,225 | Total deaths: 26,991 (Image: Reuters)

No 7 | Spain | Stimulus package as a share of GDP: 7.3 percent | Total number of COVID cases: 2,69,520 | Total deaths: 26,920 (Image: Reuters)
No 7 | Spain | Stimulus package as a share of GDP: 7.3 percent | GDP 2019: $1,397.87 billion | Total number of COVID cases: 2,69,520 | Total deaths: 26,920 (Image: Reuters)

No 8 | Italy | Stimulus package: as a share of GDP: 5.7 percent | Total number of COVID cases: 2,21,216 | Total deaths: 30,911 (Image: Reuters)
No 8 | Italy | Stimulus package: as a share of GDP: 5.7 percent | GDP 2019: $1,988.64 billion | Total number of COVID cases: 2,21,216 | Total deaths: 30,911 (Image: Reuters)

No 9 | United Kingdom | Stimulus package as a share of GDP: 5 percent | Total number of COVID cases: 2,26,463 | Total deaths: 32,692 (Image: Reuters)
No 9 | United Kingdom | Stimulus package as a share of GDP: 5 percent | GDP 2019: $2,743.59 billion | Total number of COVID cases: 2,26,463 | Total deaths: 32,692 (Image: Reuters)

No 10 | China | Stimulus package as a share of GDP: 3.8 percent | Total number of COVID cases: 82,926 | Total deaths: 4,633 (Image: Reuters)
No 10 | China | Stimulus package as a share of GDP: 3.8 percent | GDP 2019: $14,140.16 billion | Total number of COVID cases: 82,926 | Total deaths: 4,633 (Image: Reuters)

First Published on May 14, 2020 08:57 am

