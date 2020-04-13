In pics | Coronavirus Pandemic: Here is how COVID-19 has impacted the world

Here is the timeline of coronavirus pandemic which took over the world in the last 100+ days. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/25 More than three months after a mystery virus emerged in Wuhan, the world has come to a screeching halt. This photo-essay looks at the 100+ days of the year, which changed the globalized world as we know it. (Image: Reuters) 2/25 December 31, 2020 | First signs (Image: News18 Creative) 3/25 January 1, 2020 | Censoring (Image: News18 Creative) 4/25 January 9, 2020 | Just-another-news (Image: News18 Creative) 5/25 January 10, 2020 | The whistleblower (Image: News18 Creative) 6/25 January 13, 2020 | Virus takes off (Image: News18 Creative) 7/25 January 15, 2020 | Conflicting claims (Image: News18 Creative) 8/25 January 20, 2020 | Alarm bells (Image: News18 Creative) 9/25 January 23, 2020 | Tragedy unfurls (Image: News18 Creative) 10/25 January 30, 2020 | Grip tightens (Image: News18 Creative) 11/25 February 4, 2020 | Business as usual (Image: News18 Creative) 12/25 February 7, 2020 | Rage and grief (Image: News18 Creative) 13/25 February 19, 2020 | Red flags (Image: News18 Creative) 14/25 February 25, 2020 | Global concerns (Image: News18 Creative) 15/25 March 2, 2020 | COVID-19 curve (Image: News18 Creative) 16/25 March 10, 2020 | The pandemic (Image: News18 Creative) 17/25 March 17, 2020 | A new hotspot (Image: News18 Creative) 18/25 March 19, 2020 | The new epicentre (Image: News18 Creative) 19/25 March 22, 2020 | Exponential growth (Image: News18 Creative) 20/25 March 24, 2020 | World’s biggest lockdown (Image: News18 Creative) 21/25 March 27, 2020 | Twist in the tale (Image: News18 Creative) 22/25 March 31, 2020 | Airline industry grounded (Image: News18 Creative) 23/25 April 2, 2020 | Grim reaper (Image: News18 Creative) 24/25 April 8, 2020 | A second wave (Image: News18 Creative) 25/25 April 9, 2020 | No end in sight (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Apr 13, 2020 01:27 pm