App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 02:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

In Pics | Coronavirus pandemic: Filipino student uses home 3D printer to make face shields for medical personnel

Marcus Chu, 16, has made more than 80 protective screens for the frontline medical personnel at risk of exposure to the highly contagious virus

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Filipino student Marcus Chu shows his 3D-printed face shield frames at his home in Manila, Philippines.

Health workers wear face shields made by Filipino student Marcus Chu at a hospital in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines.

[caption id="attachment_5099781" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]Filipino student Marcus Chu lifts the lid of his 3D printer while working on printing frames for his face shields at his home in Manila, Philippines. Marcus Chu says his 3D printer was a Christmas gift that came along just at the right time

 


Filipino student Marcus Chu wears a face shield he made with his 3D printer and assembled at his home in Manila, Philippines.Marcus initially used an open-source design that he found on the Internet to manufacture shield frames, but eventually found a way to tweak the design to so that it can be produced faster and with less materials

Close

[/caption]

related news

Filipino student Marcus Chu looks at his 3D printer while working on printing frames for his face shields at his home in Manila, Philippines.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 02:15 pm

tags #3D #doctor #Marcus Chu #printer #World News

most popular

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.