In pics | Coronavirus lockdown: Home gardening become latest trend while staying at home

While people are staying home during coronavirus crisis, home gardening has come up as the latest trend opted these days. here are some pictures from the world taking up gardening as an outdoor activity to occupy their free time.
People around the world are turning to gardening as a family-friendly hobby while staying at home during the coronavirus lockdown. (Image: Reuters)
As many countries are under lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, it has slowed down the harvesting and distribution of some crops. To ease the concerns over food security, people are taking up home gardening. (Image: Reuters)
Furloughed workers and people working from home are also looking for activities to occupy their free time. (Image: Reuters)
Parents, too, are turning to gardening as an outdoor activity to do with children stuck at home after schools shut. (Image: Reuters)
Jaime Calder checks blackberries in her vegetable garden as she has been adding to her home garden during the lockdown related to coronavirus spread in Round Rock, Texas, US on April 7. (Image: Reuters)
Seed packets and small plants are lined up on a table outside Jaime Calder's home in Round Rock, Texas, amid the coronavirus disease in the US on April 7. (Image: Reuters)
With so many opting for gardening at home during the lockdown, fruit and vegetable seed sales are also jumping worldwide. (Image: Reuters)
Customers are buying garden supplies as many people have turned to planting more fruits and vegetables at home during the COVID-19 spread in Round Rock, Texas, US on April 7. (Image: Reuters)
While many are staying home amid lockdown, people are utilising their time at home learning new things. Gardening might be a positive trend to emerge from the crippling pandemic. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Apr 20, 2020 02:45 pm