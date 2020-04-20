App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Coronavirus lockdown: Home gardening become latest trend while staying at home

While people are staying home during coronavirus crisis, home gardening has come up as the latest trend opted these days. here are some pictures from the world taking up gardening as an outdoor activity to occupy their free time.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
People around the world are turning to gardening as a family-friendly hobby while staying at home during the coronavirus lockdown. (Image: Reuters)
1/9

People around the world are turning to gardening as a family-friendly hobby while staying at home during the coronavirus lockdown. (Image: Reuters)

As many countries are under lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, it has slowed down the harvesting and distribution of some crops. To ease the concerns over food security, people are taking up home gardening. (Image: Reuters)
2/9

As many countries are under lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, it has slowed down the harvesting and distribution of some crops. To ease the concerns over food security, people are taking up home gardening. (Image: Reuters)

Furloughed workers and people working from home are also looking for activities to occupy their free time. (Image: Reuters)
3/9

Furloughed workers and people working from home are also looking for activities to occupy their free time. (Image: Reuters)

Parents, too, are turning to gardening as an outdoor activity to do with children stuck at home after schools shut. (Image: Reuters)
4/9

Parents, too, are turning to gardening as an outdoor activity to do with children stuck at home after schools shut. (Image: Reuters)

Jaime Calder checks blackberries in her vegetable garden as she has been adding to her home garden during the lockdown related to coronavirus spread in Round Rock, Texas, US on April 7. (Image: Reuters)
5/9

Jaime Calder checks blackberries in her vegetable garden as she has been adding to her home garden during the lockdown related to coronavirus spread in Round Rock, Texas, US on April 7. (Image: Reuters)

Seed packets and small plants are lined up on a table outside Jaime Calder's home in Round Rock, Texas, amid the coronavirus disease in the US on April 7. (Image: Reuters)
6/9

Seed packets and small plants are lined up on a table outside Jaime Calder's home in Round Rock, Texas, amid the coronavirus disease in the US on April 7. (Image: Reuters)

With so many opting for gardening at home during the lockdown, fruit and vegetable seed sales are also jumping worldwide. (Image: Reuters)
7/9

With so many opting for gardening at home during the lockdown, fruit and vegetable seed sales are also jumping worldwide. (Image: Reuters)

Customers are buying garden supplies as many people have turned to planting more fruits and vegetables at home during the COVID-19 spread in Round Rock, Texas, US on April 7. (Image: Reuters)
8/9

Customers are buying garden supplies as many people have turned to planting more fruits and vegetables at home during the COVID-19 spread in Round Rock, Texas, US on April 7. (Image: Reuters)

While many are staying home amid lockdown, people are utilising their time at home learning new things. Gardening might be a positive trend to emerge from the crippling pandemic. (Image: Reuters)
9/9

While many are staying home amid lockdown, people are utilising their time at home learning new things. Gardening might be a positive trend to emerge from the crippling pandemic. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #coronavirus #lockdown #Slideshow #stay home #World News

most popular

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.