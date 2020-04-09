In pics | Coronavirus changes how we buy food - From deliveries in Arizona to fish markets in California

Eric Cohn used to wear a respirator mask, goggles and gloves only to protect against mold and asbestos as he restored homes in Tucson, Arizona. Now he dons the same gear in his new job - shopping for quarantined customers.
Sydney Iacino and Tiffany Haworth sell sustainably-caught fish at the Pacific Horizon tent at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market in San Diego, California. (Reuters)
Corinne Henslee and her sister Ellen prepare orders at Front 9 Farm where they have started offering weekly deliveries of vegetables, meats, cheeses and other fresh items following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Lodi, Ohio, US (Reuters)
With over 90% of the U.S. population under orders to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Cohn is among a new class of front-line workers delivering food to people’s houses.(Reuters)
Commercial fisherman Ben Stephens pushes a cooler filled with fish packaged for delivery at Tuna Harbor in San Diego, California. (Reuters)
Tim Kelly and Jimmy Myers run one of four pickup spots in Madison Park, Lakewood for Front 9 Farm where they have started offering weekly deliveries of vegetables, meats, cheeses and other fresh items following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ohio, US (Reuters)
Bluefin tuna steaks are seen onboard a commercial fishing vessel in Tuna Harbor in San Diego, California, US. (Reuters)
Instacart employee Eric Cohn said he often feels vulnerable in the supermarket checkout line as other customers get closer to him than the recommended 6 feet (1.8 meters). (Reuters)
Eric Cohn, once safely back in his car, he disinfects his gloved hands, steering wheel, door handles and phone. He often works 14 hours with a goal of making $200 a day. (Reuters)
Eric Cohn sprays his phone with disinfectant. (Reuters)
Concerns about staff safety led a family in New York’s Brooklyn neighborhood to decide to close their three restaurants. (Reuters)
Commercial fisherman Ben Stephens cuts an opah fish onboard the Gutsy Lady 4, a fishing vessel, docked in Tuna Harbor in San Diego, California, US (Reuters)
With restaurants closing and so many people ordering food from their homes, many Americans have found delivery slots at grocery stores evaporating. (Reuters)
Commercial fisherman Ben Stephens sells fish directly to a customer out of the back of his truck in Coronado, California, US. (Reuters)
Instacart employee Eric Cohn, 34, heads to his car outside a Safeway grocery store. (Reuters)
Chef Jeorge Cardenas shares an elbow bump with regular Ix customer Lorenzo Bernasconi. (Reuters)
Eric Cohn loads an order into his car outside a Fry's grocery store. (Reuters)
JorgeCardenas makes call to let friends and parties related to the business know the restaurant will be closing. (Reuters)
First Published on Apr 9, 2020 12:40 pm