you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2019 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Chinese New Year: Millions celebrate, welcome the Year of the Pig

A glimpse of how the world celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Millions of people across the world celebrated the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year on February 5, ushering in the "Year of the Pig," with hopes of happiness and good fortune. (Image: Reuters)
On the eve of the New Year, which marked the last day of the 12-year Chinese astrological cycle, members of the Chinese community gathered for reunion dinners, lit firecrackers late into the midnight and gave red packets of money to children. (Image: Reuters)
The pomp and splendour spilt on to the streets the next morning, as hundreds lined up outside famous temples to burn the first joss sticks of the year. (Image: Reuters)
Streets in China and other Chinese dominated communities across the world were decorated, with kiosks set up as traditional dragon dancers leapt in the air. (Image: Reuters)
The traditional red colour adorned everything from lanterns, to clothes, to signs and pig dolls were displayed in shops and homes for the 15-day festival. (Image: Reuters)
The Lunar New Year which is usually referred to as the Spring Festival begins on the new moon that appears between 21 January and 20 February and culminates with the Lantern Festival, held on the 15th day of the year. (Image: Reuters)
The festival is a major holiday in China and has strongly influenced neighbouring cultures, including the Korean New Year (seol), the Tết of Vietnam, and the Losar of Tibet. (Image: Reuters)
It is now celebrated worldwide in countries with significant Chinese populations such as Indonesia, Singapore, Myanmar, Malaysia, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Mauritius as well as many in North America and Europe. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Feb 10, 2019 11:36 am

tags #China #Slideshow #trends #world

