In Pics | Celebrities and famous personalities who lost the battle to Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak has affected people worldwide, especially those above 60. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 With over 53,000 worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected over 10,00,000 people so far, including celebrities. While many are recovering, some have unfortunately succumbed to the deadly disease. Here we take a look at some of the famous personalities who have fallen prey to COVID-19. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/12 Adam Schlesinger | American singer-songwriter | October 31, 1967 – April 1, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative) 3/12 Terrence McNally | American playwright | November 3, 1938 – March 24, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative) 4/12 Ken Shimura | Japanese comedian | February 20, 1950 – March 29, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative) 5/12 Manu Dibango | Cameroonian musician and songwriter | December 12, 1933 – March 24, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative) 6/12 Mark Blum | American actor | May 14, 1950 – March 25, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative) 7/12 Alan Merrill | American vocalist, actor, songwriter | February 19, 1951 – March 29, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative) 8/12 Floyd Cardoz | Indian-born American chef | October 2, 1960 – March 25, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative) 9/12 Joe Diffie | American country music singer | December 28, 1958 – March 29, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative) 10/12 Julie Bennett | American actress | January 24, 1932 – March 31, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative) 11/12 Andrew Jack | British dialect coach and actor | January 28, 1944 – March 31, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative) 12/12 Lucia Bose | Italian actress | January 28, 1931 – March 23, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Apr 3, 2020 02:52 pm