App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Celebrities and famous personalities who lost the battle to Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak has affected people worldwide, especially those above 60.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With more than 53,000 deaths around the world, the novel coronavirus has infected over 10,00,000 people so far. While many celebrities are recovering from COVID-19, some are succumbed to death. Take a look at the list below about some of the famous figures who have dies over the past few weeks due to coronavirus pandemic. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/12

With over 53,000 worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected over 10,00,000 people so far, including celebrities. While many are recovering, some have unfortunately succumbed to the deadly disease. Here we take a look at some of the famous personalities who have fallen prey to COVID-19. (Image: News18 Creative)

Adam Schlesinger | American singer-songwriter | October 31, 1967 – April 1, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative)
2/12

Adam Schlesinger | American singer-songwriter | October 31, 1967 – April 1, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative)

Terrence McNally | American playwright | November 3, 1938 – March 24, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative)
3/12

Terrence McNally | American playwright | November 3, 1938 – March 24, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative)

Ken Shimura | Japanese comedian | February 20, 1950 – March 29, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative)
4/12

Ken Shimura | Japanese comedian | February 20, 1950 – March 29, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative)

Manu Dibango | Cameroonian musician and songwriter | December 12, 1933 – March 24, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative)
5/12

Manu Dibango | Cameroonian musician and songwriter | December 12, 1933 – March 24, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative)

Mark Blum | American actor | May 14, 1950 – March 25, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative)
6/12

Mark Blum | American actor | May 14, 1950 – March 25, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative)

Alan Merrill | American vocalist, actor, songwriter | February 19, 1951 – March 29, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative)
7/12

Alan Merrill | American vocalist, actor, songwriter | February 19, 1951 – March 29, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative)

Floyd Cardoz | Indian-born American chef | October 2, 1960 – March 25, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative)
8/12

Floyd Cardoz | Indian-born American chef | October 2, 1960 – March 25, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative)

Joe Diffie | American country music singer | December 28, 1958 – March 29, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative)
9/12

Joe Diffie | American country music singer | December 28, 1958 – March 29, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative)

Julie Bennett | American actress | January 24, 1932 – March 31, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative)
10/12

Julie Bennett | American actress | January 24, 1932 – March 31, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative)

Andrew Jack | British dialect coach and actor | January 28, 1944 – March 31, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative)
11/12

Andrew Jack | British dialect coach and actor | January 28, 1944 – March 31, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative)

Lucia Bose | Italian actress | January 28, 1931 – March 23, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative)
12/12

Lucia Bose | Italian actress | January 28, 1931 – March 23, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 02:52 pm

tags #coronavirus outbreak #COVID-19 cases #Slideshow #World News

most popular

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.