In pics: Birds claim peru beach emptied by coronavirus outbreak

The new coronavirus pandemic has changed all that. Peru’s President Martín Vizcarra declared a state of emergency as deaths began to mount and ordered people to stay home, largely emptying the beach of people.
The Agua Dulce public beach in Lima, Peru is generally packed with thousands of beachgoers. On some weekends during the Southern Hemisphere summer, which runs from December until March, as many as 40,000 people a day visit the half-mile-long (kilometer-long) strip of Agua Dulce.
Thousands of birds have flocked to Agua Dulce beach which is now largely absent of beachgoers in Lima, Peru. The birds began swarming the empty shores since Peru's president declared a state emergency and ordered people to stay home to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Peru confirmed its first coronavirus case on March 6.
people walk across a crowded pedestrian bridge leading to and from Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru. Until the mid-20th century, Lima's lower classes couldn't afford beach-going, said Juan Pacheco, a historian of the city. Road-building to the coast solved that.
Cesar Daniel Fiestas crosses a popular pedestrian bridge absent of people, after having a swim in the waters of Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru. In 2020, the final days of summer fun came to an abrupt end when Peru's president suspended rights to free movement and instructed people to remain in their homes to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
A man smiles as he is buried with sand on a day out with friends on Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru.
A lone sandal on the shore of Agua Dulce beach that is typically packed to the gills this time of year
Boys sit in an inflatable pool while eating green sugar-coated apples as policemen work to remove an unlicensed food vendor, at Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru.
Policemen walk along an empty shore on the final days of the Southern Hemisphere summer to warn off would be swimmers at Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru as a precaution to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Beachgoers rinse off their bodies of sand and salt after swimming in the Pacific Ocean waters at Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru.
Photo shows a row of public showers typically overflowing with beachgoers at Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru
Beachgoers relax in the sand at Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru. While Lima's elite passes its summer weekends in gated beach enclaves south of the Peruvian capital, the working class jams by the thousands on this municipal beach.
A carcass surrounded by bird tracks on the shore of Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru. Ten days after a state of emergency was declared in Peru in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the usually crowded beaches of Lima have been taken over by Peruvian gulls and pelicans.
Natalia, a Venezuelan migrant, strikes a pose as she wades in shallow waters along the shore of Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru.
An aerial view of Agua Dulce beach absent of beachgoers in the final days of the Southern Hemisphere summer in Lima, Peru.
People put on their street clothes after spending a day at Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru. Most of the beachgoers arrive and return home on public transportation, a 12 mile (20 kilometers) trip south of the city center.
Tomas Cabrera, 86, meditates on a jetty along the Pacific coast in Lima, Peru, defying a stay-at-home order decreed by the government to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. Cabrera claimed it was a marvellous day for him because, "there were no people in the streets, no cars circulating, no factories running.""
A man, holding his birthday cake, poses for a photo with his family on the shore of Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru. The half-mile-long (kilometer-long) strip of grayish-brown sand 12 miles (20 kilometers south of central Lima) is a haven for the working classes, a place where visitors from the Andean highlands first dip a toe in the sea.
A statue of Peruvian naval hero Miguel Grau overlooking the Pacific coast on the normally popular boardwalk usually filled with visitors, in Lima, Peru. The novel coronavirus pandemic has changed all that. Peru's President Martín Vizcarra declared a state of emergency as deaths began to mount and ordered people to stay home.
First Published on Apr 2, 2020 11:56 am