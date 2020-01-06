In Pics | Ayatollah Khamenei in tears, thousands attend Iranian General Qassem Soleimani's funeral

Soleimani was designated as a global terrorist in 2011, but he was a high-ranking official within the Iranian government. His killing has sparked tensions within the Gulf, with Iran vowing revenge Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 One of Iran's top generals, Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike on January 3. His funeral was held on January 6. Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei broke down at the funeral of the general. (Image: Associated Press) 2/5 Iranian people attend a funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran. (Image: Reuters) 3/5 Soleimani was designated as a global terrorist in 2011, but he was a high-ranking official within the Iranian government. His killing has sparked tensions within the Gulf, with Iran vowing revenge. (Image: Reuters) 4/5 According to a New York Times profile, Soleimani helped "direct wars in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen". For Iranians, however, he was an indispensable part of the country's vision of spreading the Shiite power. (Image: Reuters) 5/5 In the aftermath of the killing, US Embassy in Iraq has come under attack once. But more prominently, on January 5, Iran announced it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, taking a further step back from commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 6, 2020 06:01 pm