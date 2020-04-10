In pics: As the world fights COVID-19, Middle East's own crisis doesn't relent

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 One-year-old Yazan's perilous trek from his small desert hometown culminated in a five-hour surgery. He is one of 1,000 children treated by Dr. William Novick's group since it first came to Libya after the 2011 uprising. (AP) 2/12 Libya has only one heart surgeon who can't possibly perform surgeries on 1,200 or so infants born every year with heart defects. But an international team of experts, part of the Novick Cardiac Alliance, regularly flies into Libya to perform surgery on patients like Yazan. (AP) 3/12 People attend a funeral of a Syrian Democratic Forces fighter who was killed in a battle with remnants of the Islamic State group in eastern Syria, in the town of Qamishli, (AP) 4/12 Saudi Arabia's Deputy Health Minister Abdel-Fattah Mashat was quoted on the state-linked news site Al-Yaum saying that groups of visitors to Mecca from inside the country would now also be barred from performing the pilgrimage, known as the umrah. (AP) 5/12 Passengers wear masks to help protect against coronavirus, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel. (AP) 6/12 Iran's health ministry spokesman warned authorities could use unspecified "force" to halt travel between major cities. (AP) 7/12 Saudi Arabia emptied Islam's holiest site for sterilization over fears of the new coronavirus. (AP) 8/12 The Jewish holiday of Purim commemorates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. (AP) 9/12 The United Arab Emirates will shut down its schools for four weeks as the coronavirus threatens global oil prices, airlines and Dubai's upcoming Expo 2020 world's fair. (AP) 10/12 The Jewish holiday of Purim commemorates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. (AP) 11/12 To reassure his supporters, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani threw open his jacket saying he wasn't even wearing a bullet proof vest. (AP) 12/12 Health Ministry officials say there are more confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Lebanon. The vast majority of people recover from this virus. (AP) First Published on Apr 10, 2020 10:58 am