In pics | As children stay under lockdown, playgrounds around the world wear a deserted look

Take a look at empty playgrounds with abandoned swings and idle slides as coronavirus puts children under a house arrest Priyanka Roshan 1/10 Many public places and tourist attractions have been lying abandoned as practically the entire world is under lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus. In the pictures below, you can see playgrounds across the world wearing a deserted look. (Image: AP) 2/10 A playground that once had naughty children prancing and giggling around has now fallen silent with only an occasional chirping of birds. (Image: AP) 3/10 An empty play area is seen in Mumbai, India as the lockdown enters its second month. (Image: AP) 4/10 The swing chains are knotted together to keep them from being used while other pieces of play equipment lie unused as a bright red sign cautions the playground is closed to the public. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 In Caracas, Venezuela, a man is seen sleeping on a lonely bench at a deserted playground. (Image: AP) 6/10 A playground covered in snow is closed to the public by encircling it with a strip of yellow plastic in Budapest, Hungary. (Image: AP) 7/10 World’s second most infected country Spain, with more than 200,000 positive coronavirus cases so far, has extended the lockdown until May 9 but will allow children out on short walks from April 27, after restricting them from leaving their homes for over a month. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 In Santiago, Chile, swings are closed with security tape reading ‘danger’ in Spanish to cordon off playground as a precautionary measure. (Image: AP) 9/10 A signboard (with corrected spellings) tells visitors the playground at the Community Park is closed until further notice due to COVID-19. (Image: AP) 10/10 These playgrounds will have to wait a little longer to regain their old charm as children return with their peals of merry laughter. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Apr 24, 2020 06:45 pm