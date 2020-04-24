App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | As children stay under lockdown, playgrounds around the world wear a deserted look

Take a look at empty playgrounds with abandoned swings and idle slides as coronavirus puts children under a house arrest

Priyanka Roshan
As the world continues to follow the social distancing practices to combat the spread of coronavirus pandemic many public places and tourist attractions are left deserted. Like these, playgrounds across the world are also fallen silent and abandoned due to the virus outbreak. (Image: AP)
With the enforcement of lockdown in many countries around the world, these playgrounds which was once full of children laughter, now hears only the chirping of birds. (Image: AP)
Empty playground can be seen in Mumbai, India during the nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus disease. (Image: AP)
The swing chains are knotted together to keep them from being used and other playground equipment lie lonely and unused behind the caution tape and signs announcing closure. (Image: Reuters)
In Caracas, Venezuela, a man sleeps on a bench at a deserted playground amid nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Image: AP)
A playground covered in snow is closed and encircled by a strip of yellow plastic in Budapest, Hungary during the coronavirus spread. (Image: AP)
World’s second most infectious country, with more than 2,00,000 positive coronavirus cases so far, has extended the lockdown until May 9 but the government is now allowing children out on short walks from April 27, after over a month ban on children leaving their homes since mid-March. (Image: Reuters)
In Santiago, Chile, swings are closed with security tape reading ‘danger’ in Spanish to cordon-off playground as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. (Image: AP)
A sign with corrected spelling, tells visitors the playground at the Community Park is closed until further notice due to COVID-19, March 27, 2020, in Zelienople, Pa. (Image: AP)
The playgrounds will have to wait a little longer to once again hear the laughter of children and mirth. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Apr 24, 2020 06:45 pm

tags #coronavirus #lockdown #playground #Slideshow #World News

