Last Updated : Dec 01, 2018 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Powerful quake rattles Alaska, roads and bridges hit hard

The 7.0 magnitude quake struck about 8 miles (13 km) north of Anchorage, a city of 300,000 residents accounting for about 40 percent of Alaska's population.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A 7.0 magnitude quake shook southern Alaska on November 30 morning, buckling roads, disrupting traffic and jamming telephone lines in and around Anchorage. Until now, no injuries have been reported. Here's a look at how the quake rattled Anchorage, the state's largest city. (Image: Reuters)
1/6

A 7.0 magnitude quake shook southern Alaska on November 30 morning, buckling roads, disrupting traffic and jamming telephone lines in and around Anchorage. Until now, no injuries have been reported. Here's a look at how the quake rattled Anchorage, the state's largest city. (Image: Reuters)
An aerial view of the damage on Glenn Highway after an earthquake in Anchorage, Alaska, US. (Image: Reuters)
2/6

An aerial view of the damage on Glenn Highway after an earthquake in Anchorage, Alaska, US. (Image: Reuters)
A stranded vehicle lies on a collapsed roadway near the airport after the earthquake in Anchorage. (Image: Reuters)
3/6

A stranded vehicle lies on a collapsed roadway near the airport after the earthquake in Anchorage. (Image: Reuters)
A crack which opened up along a roadway near the airport is seen after the earthquake. (Image: Reuters)
4/6

A crack which opened up along a roadway near the airport is seen after the earthquake. (Image: Reuters)
The contents of a bookshelf lie on the floor after the quake. (Image: Reuters)
5/6

The contents of a bookshelf lie on the floor after the quake. (Image: Reuters)
A stranded vehicle is pulled out of a collapsed section of roadway near the airport after the earthquake. (Image: Reuters)
6/6

A stranded vehicle is pulled out of a collapsed section of roadway near the airport after the earthquake. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Dec 1, 2018 10:19 am

tags #Alaska #Alaska quake #Current Affairs #Slideshow #World News

