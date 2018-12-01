In Pics | Powerful quake rattles Alaska, roads and bridges hit hard

The 7.0 magnitude quake struck about 8 miles (13 km) north of Anchorage, a city of 300,000 residents accounting for about 40 percent of Alaska's population. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 A 7.0 magnitude quake shook southern Alaska on November 30 morning, buckling roads, disrupting traffic and jamming telephone lines in and around Anchorage. Until now, no injuries have been reported. Here's a look at how the quake rattled Anchorage, the state's largest city. (Image: Reuters) 2/6 An aerial view of the damage on Glenn Highway after an earthquake in Anchorage, Alaska, US. (Image: Reuters) 3/6 A stranded vehicle lies on a collapsed roadway near the airport after the earthquake in Anchorage. (Image: Reuters) 4/6 A crack which opened up along a roadway near the airport is seen after the earthquake. (Image: Reuters) 5/6 The contents of a bookshelf lie on the floor after the quake. (Image: Reuters) 6/6 A stranded vehicle is pulled out of a collapsed section of roadway near the airport after the earthquake. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Dec 1, 2018 10:19 am