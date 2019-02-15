Present
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 04:59 PM IST

In Pics: Airbus set to ground the A380 in 2021

The company has announced that it will stop the production of its once golden boy due to the lack of demand for the aircraft.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Airbus said last deliveries of the world's largest passenger aircraft, A380 would be made in 2021 (Image: Reuters)
1/6

Airbus said last deliveries of the world's largest passenger aircraft, A380 would be made in 2021 (Image: Reuters)
The decision comes after Emirates, the largest A380 customer, cut its order (Image: Reuters)
2/6

The decision comes after Emirates, the largest A380 customer, cut its order (Image: Reuters)
When launched, Airbus boasted it would sell 700-750 A380s but the number of orders barely crossed 300 (Image: Reuters)
3/6

When launched, Airbus boasted it would sell 700-750 A380s but the number of orders barely crossed 300 (Image: Reuters)
While Emirates say the jet makes money when full, the reality is that each unsold seat potentially burns a hole in airline finances because of its fuel consumption (Image: Reuters)
4/6

While Emirates say the jet makes money when full, the reality is that each unsold seat potentially burns a hole in airline finances because of its fuel consumption (Image: Reuters)
Airbus Chairman Tom Enders said he was disappointed in the A380's demise, but added "we accept that this is the reality of the situation." (Image: Reuters)
5/6

Airbus Chairman Tom Enders said he was disappointed in the A380's demise, but added "we accept that this is the reality of the situation." (Image: Reuters)
After the announcement, multiple airlines are seeking assurances from Airbus that continue supporting the A380 with spare parts for years to come. Many invested in the A380 as their flagship while airports also spent heavily on new facilities (Image: Reuters)
6/6

After the announcement, multiple airlines are seeking assurances from Airbus that continue supporting the A380 with spare parts for years to come. Many invested in the A380 as their flagship while airports also spent heavily on new facilities (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 10:22 am

#Airbus #Business #Current Affairs #Slideshow #World News

