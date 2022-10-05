English
    In Pics | A temple mixing Hindu and Arabic architecture opens in Dubai

    The temple houses 16 deities including Shiva, Krishna, Ganesh, Mahalaxmi, and Guru Granth Sahib

    Moneycontrol News
    October 05, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST

    A blend of Hindu and Arabic architecture, the grand Hindu Temple has been inaugurated in Jebel Ali Village in Dubai. It also sends out a powerful message of tolerance, peace, and harmony. A ribbon cutting ceremony took place in the main prayer hall where Sheikh Nahyan was joined by ambassador Sunjay Sudhir, CEO of the social regulatory and licensing agency for the Community Development Authority Dr Omar Al Muthanna, and trustee of the Hindu Temple Dubai Raju Shroff. 
    (Image: ANI)

    The temple is located in a neighbourhood that is referred to as the worship village of the UAE. It finally opened its doors to worshippers in a grand ceremony on Tuesday.

    Built on an area of 80,000 square feet, the temple came up within three years after the UAE government handed land for construction in 2019. Clearances from Community Development Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, and Dubai Land Department came at the peak of the pandemic. 
    (Image: Twitter/ Hassan Sajwani)

    The grand architecture of the temple will likely attract tourists. Housing 16 deities including Shiva, Krishna, Ganesh, Mahalaxmi and Guru Granth Sahib, the temple holds nine brass kalashas on the outer domes. The upper prayer section is fitted with 105 brass bells, along with a skylight through which a large lotus sculpture is suspended. The temple also contains a massive prayer hall that is available for event bookings. 
    (Image: Twitter/ Hassan Sajwani)

    The temple requires pre-registration for devotees wanting to visit, which can be done online before arrival. By the end of the year, the temple will have a large community centre for Hindu ceremonies, wedding rituals, and prayers. 
    (Image: Twitter/ Hassan Sajwani)
