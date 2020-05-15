In pics | A glimpse of post-lockdown life around the world following social distancing norms

Offices, restaurants are open following the social distancing norms. Here’s a glimpse of how world will be post-lockdown. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 Amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the world remains under lockdown as a precautionary measure to stem the spread of pandemic. While many continue to stay under lockdown, a few countries have eased the restriction to revive the economy. Offices, restaurants are open following the social distancing norms. Here is a glimpse of how the world will be in the post-lockdown era. (Image: Reuters) 2/13 People practise social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving at work in Colombo on May 11 after the Sri Lankan government announced that private and state companies would reopen their offices after almost two months of lockdown, (Image: Reuters) 3/13 People wear protective face shields and masks at a bank getting ready to reopen in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 14. (Image: Reuters) 4/13 Employees observe social distancing during their lunch break at a factory of Renesas Semiconductor Co. in Beijing, China, on May 14. (Image: Reuters) 5/13 People have dinner as they sit next to stuffed panda dolls, used as part of social distancing measures, at the reopened Maison Saigon restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 13. (Image: Reuters) 6/13 People stand on signs to respect social distancing on a platform for the tramway in Nice, France, on May 11. (Image: Reuters) 7/13 Women are separated by dividers as they have their hair washed at Bella Rinova in Houston, Texas, on May 8. (Image: Reuters) 8/13 Social distancing signs are seen outside the Toyota Motor Manufacturing France plant in Onnaing, France, on May 7. (Image: Reuters) 9/13 People stand on social-distancing markers at a Mercedes car dealer in Brussels, Belgium, on May 6. (Image: Reuters) 10/13 An employee, wearing a protective face mask, sits on the automobile assembly line at the Renault automobile factory in Flins, France, on May 6. (Image: Reuters) 11/13 Guests have lunch in a noodle restaurant that reopened with social distancing measures in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 6. (Image: Reuters) 12/13 A restaurant tests servers providing drinks and food to models pretending to be guests in safe 'quarantine greenhouses' in which clients can dine in Amsterdam, on May 5. (Image: Reuters) 13/13 A bank teller wearing a protective face mask stands at a counter with a plastic curtain installed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, at the Higashinakano branch of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, Japan, on April 24. (Image: Reuters) First Published on May 15, 2020 04:50 pm