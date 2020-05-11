App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 08:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | 100+ days of coronavirus in India; here's how the outbreak is changing pace across countries

As of May 11, more than 100 days after India’s first COVID-19 case, the country has the fourteenth highest number of cases in the world

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India reported its first coronavirus case on January 30. As of May 11, it has the fourteenth highest number of cases in the world. A look at how it compares with other countries that have more than 65,000 cases and the changing pace of outbreak across countries. (Image: Reuters)
1/5

India reported its first coronavirus case on January 30. As of May 11, it has the fourteenth highest number of cases in the world. A look at how it compares with other countries that have more than 65,000 cases and the changing pace of outbreak across countries. (Image: Reuters)

Countries with most coronavirus cases. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/5

Countries with most coronavirus cases. (Image: News18 Creative)

How does mortality differ? (Image: News18 Creative)
3/5

How does mortality differ? (Image: News18 Creative)

Deaths per 1,00,000 population. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/5

Deaths per 1,00,000 population. (Image: News18 Creative)

Outbreak activity. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/5

Outbreak activity. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on May 11, 2020 08:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Slideshow #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Extend force majeure benefit to homebuyers too: BJP MP and FPCE write to housing minister

Extend force majeure benefit to homebuyers too: BJP MP and FPCE write to housing minister

Coronavirus wrap May 11: PM Modi interacts with chief ministers; Wuhan reports first cluster since end of lockdown

Coronavirus wrap May 11: PM Modi interacts with chief ministers; Wuhan reports first cluster since end of lockdown

Coronavirus lockdown: German national 'living' at Delhi airport for 2 months

Coronavirus lockdown: German national 'living' at Delhi airport for 2 months

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.