In pics | 100+ days of coronavirus in India; here's how the outbreak is changing pace across countries

As of May 11, more than 100 days after India’s first COVID-19 case, the country has the fourteenth highest number of cases in the world Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 India reported its first coronavirus case on January 30. As of May 11, it has the fourteenth highest number of cases in the world. A look at how it compares with other countries that have more than 65,000 cases and the changing pace of outbreak across countries. (Image: Reuters) 2/5 Countries with most coronavirus cases. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/5 How does mortality differ? (Image: News18 Creative) 4/5 Deaths per 1,00,000 population. (Image: News18 Creative) 5/5 Outbreak activity. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on May 11, 2020 08:35 pm