App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2019 07:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

In Independence Day greetings, Putin vows stronger India-Russia ties

Also extending his greeting to President Ram Nath Kovind, Putin said the Russia-India relation is "dynamically developing" in the spirit of special and privileged strategic partnership.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15, 2019, conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's Independence Day and expressed confidence that both the countries will further strengthen bilateral cooperation and constructive interaction on regional as well as international issues.

"Your country rightfully takes pride in great achievements in economic, scientific, technological, cultural and other spheres. India also enjoys high authority in the international arena," said Putin, according to a statement issued by the Russian Embassy here.

Also extending his greeting to President Ram Nath Kovind, Putin said the Russia-India relation is "dynamically developing" in the spirit of special and privileged strategic partnership.

Close

"I am convinced that through joint efforts we will further strengthen fruitful bilateral cooperation across all areas as well as constructive interaction in addressing topical issues of regional and international agenda," he said.

related news

It fully meets the interests of peoples of both the countries and goes in line with the task of ensuring stability and security in Asia and the entire world, Putin added.

"With all my heart, I wish you good health and success, and to all your compatriots - well-being and prosperity," he stated.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 15, 2019 06:30 pm

tags #73rd Independence Day #bilateral ties #India #Narednra Modi #President Ram Nath Kovind #Russia #Russian President Vladimir Putin

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.