In Depth | 'Strongmen' of international politics who will define 2020, and the decade thereafter

The rise in populist politics across the world, and along with it the rise of populist leaders globally, has given way to what the Time magazine has dubbed as a "Tough Guy" era— a time when the 'strongman' and his politics defines and, in some cases, redefines the politics of the nation.

This is evident from the way that some of the countries going through and witnessing this 'strongman' era have shaped their policies and debates in recent years.

The year 2019 was the year of change — for better or for worse — in the politics of a number of nations, and that churn was brought about by the policy decisions taken, in large parts, by one particular man and his vision.

In Britain, for instance, the debate surrounding Brexit led to an election that brought Boris Johnson firmly back into the driving seat while China's Xi Jinping battled a challenge to his country's hold over Hong Kong.

But before we get into the nitty gritties of what the "tough guys" did in 2019, and the challenges they faced, it is important to understand how and why we entered the times of the strongman to begin with.

So, how did these leaders rise?

Over the years, historians and political scientists have stated that the rise of a leader and his eventual grip over the masses of a nation— in other words the normalisation and legitimisation of authoritarianism— is not due to a single factor, but a combination of events and circumstances.

The Eastern Bloc in Europe, for instance, was meant to be a Communist bulwark against the influence of fascism and capitalism. In fact, the wall dividing East and West Germany was called, by the Communist East, as the "anti-fascist protective rampant".

The rising Soviet influence was, observers have said, a direct effect of the events preceding the Second World War. That argument was also true of the rise of fascism in Europe, which began in some cases during the First World War and in some cases after it.

Similarly, the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the clouds of economic and political uncertainty hovering over Russia ushered in the era of Vladimir Putin. Similar set of factors firmed up an already dictatorial administration in China.

As the Time magazine put it, however, recent years have seen a surge of the tough guys because of, and after, a narrative of "othering", wherein the leader pitches "us" vs "them". The so-called "others" change depending on which nation we are talking about, and they can range from illegal immigrants, ethnic and religious minorities to the elites and the rich.

The strongmen of 21st century that we now see at the helm of countries and governments across the world have built their politics around this narrative. The year gone by was important in that context, because it has set the tone for 2020 and thus the decade to come.

The Strongmen

From Brazil to Thailand and Turkey to Hungary via Israel, the list of leaders who have managed to win democratically by stroking populist sentiments and have concentrated power over the course of their tenures are many.

Here are some of the "tough guys" who, after being elected, have changed the face of politics both globally and within their respective countries, and will continue to wield influence as we enter 2020.

Donald Trump

Not one who would generally be regarded as shrewd, the President of the United States of America— and arguably the most powerful man in the world— certainly has authoritarian tendencies.

During the course of 2019, Trump redefined American diplomacy, in the Middle East, in Afghanistan and with North Korea, with varied rates of success. Whether his promise, and the efforts therein, to withdraw troops from Afghanistan eventually succeeds or not will reportedly be tested in 2020, and so will the US military's interests in the Middle East.

Trump's global headaches come against the background of his impeachment proceedings in the US. While Trump might get acquitted in the Senate, he stares at a long and rocky road ahead— and all this happens in the countdown to the US Presidential elections, scheduled for later this year.

All this doesn't make Trump seem all that tough and decisive anymore. However, he is expected to resort to his anti-immigrant and what observers have called xenophobic rhetoric during the course of the election campaigning— things that helped him get elected in 2016, and might just help him sail through this year.

Vladimir Putin

The ex-KGB agent who had served in the German Democratic Republic (GDR) during the end days of the Soviet rule, Putin has, over the years, risen to consolidate power and firm up his hold over the Russian political establishment.

This year, he declared that Western liberalism is dead, and successfully tackled popular demonstrations against his government. In the aftermath of those protests, he also cracked down on political opposition, detaining leaders and over 2,000 demonstrators. Putin also introduced a law that effectively lets the state keep a hold over internet usage of citizens.

While the Russian government went against the norm and did not really shut down internet in the face of protests in May (unlike other countries where it has become the thumb rule, including in Iran), the government did introduce temporary jamming and selective outages.

Modern authoritarian leaders use similar techniques to maintain a hold over their citizenry, and Putin, experts have said, has introduced at least some of them. For instance, the Russian use of cyberspace for information warfare, and Putin's army of bots and internet trolls have allegedly influenced elections in other countries— a dangerous trend, particularly in the year of US elections.

Xi Jinping

In neighbouring China, the President of the Communist nation, Jinping, over the course of past two years has pushed to firm up his hold over the vast country.

Easing into his second term, and maintaining power within the Chinese Communist Party, Jinping is now focused on building his legacy as one of the most important Chinese premiers in the country's long and colourful political past.

With that in mind, the work on the Belt and Road Initiative— floated by Jinping— has begun in earnest, and it will be one of the defining features of 2020, and indeed the coming decade after that.

The problem, though, might come from Hong Kong, where pro-democracy protests have been on for months without any sign of abetting. Here, too, observers say that the Chinese premier has played it carefully without use of excessive force, and ensuring that Hong Kong doesn't become another Tiananmen Square and, more importantly, doesn't become the rallying point for dissent in mainland China.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Called divisive by his critics and decisive by his supporters, Erdogan has, whether one likes it or not, come to define this decade in Turkish political history.

Erdogan's hold on power and currency against the opposition had supposedly increased after the 2016 coup attempt by sections of the Turkish military. If reports then emerging were to be believed, Erdogan's image as the leader who survived a military coup increased his legitimacy in the eyes of the people, who had taken to streets then to resist the coup attempt.

However, come 2019, challenges to Erdogan's hold have increased. In June 2019, his party, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) lost Istanbul's mayoral election. This even after they allegedly forced the Turkey's election commission into nullifying an earlier April result that had also gone against Erdogan.

In addition to that, some of his older allies have come out against him, forcing Erdogan and his long-ruling party to "refresh itself and its energy" to build what he calls is a "new Turkey".

Erdogan plays a central role internationally as well, because Turkey plays an important role in the many conflicts ravaging the Arab world. In 2019, after the US reportedly gave Turkey the responsibility to handle with ISIS in Syria, Erdogan ordered Turkish troops to march into Syria as the US withdrew. He came under criticism for the move, but that does not seem to have deterred him from his campaign.

Viktor Orban

The Hungarian prime minister has been accused, in varying degrees, of corroding Hungary's democracy and steering the country's polity towards an autocracy.

Orban's government has allegedly used state machinery to intimidate political opposition, including tax investigations against independent media organisations and NGOs— an echo, observers have said, of other autocratic leaders elsewhere in the world.

Orban, who claimed a landslide victory in 2018 elections to get re-elected for a third term, has, much like other authoritarian leaders of the 21st century in this list and outside of it, spoken about the "invasion" and the "threat" of the outsiders, namely immigrants and refugees.

Religion, like elsewhere in Europe, the US and South Asia, has been a major plank for Orban as well. He has spoken about protecting the "Christian Europe" and has called his own system "Christian Democracy". Delivered with a mix of anti-immigrant rhetoric, Orban's critics have said that it borders on xenophobia.

Orban too has his detractors, however, and he has found one in Pastor Gábor Iványi, who, along with other pastors from his Church wrote and published a text that denounced Orban's claim to a Christian government.

For 2020, Orban has said that tackling the economy would be his prime task, but experts say that one can expect more tussles with the European Union, and a greater slide in democratic ideals in Hungary this year.

Jair Bolsonaro

The Brazilian President, much like Trump, was infamous for his controversial statements and actions, all of which were highlighted during the course of his campaign and all of which did not stop him from getting elected.

The past one year, however, has been tremulous, with demonstrations against his government, allegations of corruption coupled with drug smuggling and sacking of associates on ideological basis.

For starters, Bolsonaro, who completed a year in office on January 1 this year, was looked at as a far-right radical who has, in past, extolled Brazil's military dictators and made unceremonious comments against women and gays. But, as his presidency enters its second year, his past and his present (read: his work as the President) will define the future course for Brazilian democracy.

Apart from these leaders, there are the others, as well. In Thailand, after a 2014 military coup that came against the background of a long-drawn political turmoil in the nation, Prayuth Chan-ocha became the Prime Minister. Earlier in 2019, he was elected by the Thai Parliament as the PM, thus completing a complicated transition from heading a junta to being the leader of a civilian government.

In Israel, meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu's grip over the country's politics seems to be slipping by the day, with the former commando unable to form a coalition government and being formally accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Israel's longest-serving leader, observers say, is now struggling for political survival.

While these leaders may, in the year ahead and the decade after, either come out stronger or fall and fade, critics suggest that what they have shown is the ability of authoritarianism to crop up via democratic means.

Most of these leaders have been elected, and many of their policies have been implemented via Parliament; moreover, their methods of eliminating opposition, in most cases, seem politically motivated but legally sound.