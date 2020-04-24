In-Depth | Quick action, masks and digital tracking: How Taiwan dodged the global trend and blocked coronavirus

People wear protective face masks inside the metro to protect themselves from the coronavirus disease, in Taipei, Taiwan. (Image: Reuters/Ann Wang)

On April 23, Taiwan reported one more confirmed case of the novel coronavirus infection. It was the fourth consecutive day of the country registering single-digit cases. With the new case, Taiwan’s overall count reached 427. The total number of fatalities in Taiwan stood at just six on April 23.

All this comes at a time when over 26.5 lakh humans across the world have been infected by the virus across the world. The global death toll from the new coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, is nearly 1.9 lakh.

Daily life has been comparatively unhindered in Taiwan even as several countries have been forced to implement costly lockdowns to help curb the spread of the deadly virus.

While in countries like the Philippines, where the President had to order the police to ‘shoot them (lockdown violators) dead’, some of the most basic establishments of a society such as schools, businesses, restaurants and most entertainment facilities remain open in Taiwan.

In fact, the country's baseball season got underway on April 12 — albeit without spectators in the stadium.

This is a level of normalcy unheard of during this crisis, which is being pegged by many as the greatest global event since World War II.

In contrast, Taiwan’s powerful neighbour, the People’s Republic of China, has reported more than 83,800 cases and over 4,600 deaths — claims that have been questioned by many.

Due to its geographical proximity, direct connectivity and around 8.5 lakh of its citizens residing and working in mainland China, Taiwan was expected to be one of the places worst hit by the outbreak.

Taiwan’s numbers appear to be miniscule when placed against those of China’s, despite the island being in the direct line of fire.

Cities in Taiwan, including capital Taipei, are connected with dozens of cities in Mainland China with daily direct flights. This includes flights to Wuhan, the original epicentre from where the virus is said to have been first reported in late 2019.

Experts believe Taiwan has been able to outsmart the mainland when it came to dealing with this pandemic.

View of the Grand Hotel Taipei that used hotel room lights to celebrate zero confirmed cases in capital Taipei on April 16, 2020 (Image: Reuters/Ann Wang)

Act quick, stay ahead of the curve

So, how did Taiwan manage to contain the novel coronavirus — a disease about which we know very little and for which there is no vaccine available yet?

The roots of Taiwan’s response can be found in the 2002-04 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak. Taiwan was one of the worst-hit countries then.

Based on its experience of tackling the SARS outbreak, Taiwan had established the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) — an agency responsible for dealing with such situations. Over the years, the CECC has been activated several times such as during the 2009 swine flu pandemic, 2013 bird flu epidemic and the local 2015 dengue fever outbreak.

When the number of COVID-19 cases, then called the 2019-nCoV, started rising in the mainland, the CECC swung into action and imposed a travel ban on visitors coming from China and the Special Administrative Regions (SAR) of Hong Kong and Macau.

Having anticipated the growth in demand for face masks, the next step for the Taiwanese administration was to start rationing the existing supply of face masks and temporarily ban their export.

People in Taiwan could go to drug stores and buy stipulated number of masks per week. This helped masks reach everyone, in a timely manner and without the possibility of hoarding.

According to a report by ABC News, by late January, Taiwan already had a stockpile of 44 million surgical masks, 1.9 million N95 masks and 1,100 negative pressure isolation rooms.

Incidentally, Finland is another country that was sitting on a stockpile of personal protective equipment and has so far reported lesser number of COVID-19 cases as compared to other countries in the region.

Also read: Finland, ‘prepper nation of the Nordics,’ isn’t worried about masks

Having bought time, Taiwan created dozens of new mask production lines and increased the number of daily production capacity to 8 million masks from what was 1.8 million.

Emphasis was given to testing and tracing anyone who could have potentially come in contact with infected individuals.

Taiwan is known to be a tech-savvy nation and has one of the fastest internet connections. It has a very high internet penetration rate with over 90 percent of the people aged between 12 and 49 being internet users.

This reach, coupled with big data analytics, was leveraged by the Taiwanese government to help medical staff identify and trace high-risk individuals and potential patients, and draw up containment areas.

Database from the national health insurance and from immigration and customs was integrated for this purpose.

According to a paper published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, Dr C Jason Wang, Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Director of the Center for Policy, Outcomes and Prevention at Stanford University, QR code scanning and online reporting of travel history and health symptoms were used to classify travellers’ infectious risks depending on where their flights originated from and where did they travel in the previous 14 days.

Individuals with low risk were sent a health declaration border pass via SMS for faster immigration clearance. Those with higher risk were quarantined at home and tracked through their mobile phone to ensure that they remained at home during the 14-day incubation period.

Members of staff collect surgical masks from a production line in a factory in Taoyuan, Taiwan on April 6, 2020 (Image: Reuters/Ann Wang)

Authorities proactively searched for patients with severe respiratory symptoms who had tested negative for influenza. They were retested them for COVID-19.

A welfare programme was set up under which the government provides a $33 daily allowance to under quarantine for the full 14-day period.

While this may be an incentive for people toasty in quarantine and report symptoms if any, a fine of $30,000 for not complying with the rules may have worked as a deterrent.

In fact, an indicator of this model’s success could be that the highest number of cases Taiwan has registered is a day so far, is 27.

Through all this, the country had to also contain misinformation about the virus.

Going beyond daily media briefings, government health officials, the health minister and the Vice President Chen Chien-jen who happens to be a prominent epidemiologist, regularly made public service announcements about travel and personal hygiene.

Against all odds

Taiwan, with a population of 23 million people, is not a member of the World Health Organization (WHO). Owing to their animosity, Beijing has constantly blocked Taiwan’s access to the health agency.

China considers Taiwan as a breakaway province and part of its territory which it hopes to be reunified with. But with a democratic system, Taiwanese people overwhelmingly want to maintain the status quo.

Thus, China deems Taiwan to have no right to be a member of international bodies.

Taiwan has said not being a part of WHO has deprived it of timely information to fight the virus. It has also accused the WHO of having ignored its communications during the early stage of the pandemic.

In March, Taiwan said it had received no reply from the global health organisation to a December 31 query seeking information on the outbreak in Wuhan, including whether it could be transmitted between people. The WHO has denied these allegations, saying the email it received had no mention of human-to-human transmission.

China had eventually confirmed the virus’ transmission between people on January 20.

However, suspecting that the information emerging from China was not accurate, Taiwan had already begun screening individuals who arrived from Wuhan on December 31.

Taiwan's outreach

Now, several countries are openly criticising China for not maintaining transparency about the outbreak in the initial days, claiming that the international community lost crucial time to prepare against the transpired next.

There have also been conspiracy theories claiming that the origin of the virus could have been leaked from a lab on the outskirts of Wuhan.

Recently, United States President Donald Trump expressed his doubts over the official Chinese figures on the number of deaths in their country due to the pandemic, claiming that the fatalities were way ahead of the US.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has also urged China to be more transparent when it comes to providing information about the early days of the outbreak. "I believe the more transparent China is about the origin story of the virus, the better it is for everyone in the world in order to learn from it," Merkel told reporters.

Australia has said it will push for an international investigation into the pandemic at next month’s annual meeting of the World Health Assembly — the decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Amid this growing chorus against China, Taiwan has upped its diplomatic game. It is positioning itself as an alternate source of aid by promising masks and other medical equipment — which are in great demand across the world.

It has promised to donate seven million face masks to the worst-hit European countries and has offered one million masks, thermal imaging devices and infrared thermometers to the 15 states that still maintain formal diplomatic relations with it.

South China Morning Post has quoted the Taiwanese foreign ministry as saying at least 35 countries have sought the island nation’s advice in tackling the pandemic.

South Korea and France are also said to have adopted Taiwan’s policy of rationing masks on a weekly basis.