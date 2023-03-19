 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

In-Depth | How China gains from brokering Saudi-Iran truce, what it means for India

Mohammed Uzair Shaikh
Mar 19, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST

Mediating truce between the two Middle Eastern oil giants is aimed at securing China's core interests: energy, trade, and investments.

China's economic power has begun translating into diplomatic might, as the country has succeeded in brokering truce between the two arch rivals across the Persian Gulf — Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The hostility between Tehran and Riyadh, the two poles representing the Shia and Sunni sects of Islam, has in recent years been manifest in proxy war, covert naval attacks, and targeting of oil installations. A reconciliation comes at a time when Beijing is aiming to enhance its economic engagement in the region.

By playing the role of a successful mediator, China is also attempting to portray itself as a proponent of peace, while simultaneously accusing the United States of "fanning the flames" of the Russia-Ukraine war, and "profiting" from the supply of weaponry, analysts say.

 